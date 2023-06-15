IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- What Port Adelaide's blistering win over Geelong means for the flag race
- Power rookie Quinton Narkle 'never in better physical condition'
- Despite confusion, Damo says players are changing their tackling behaviour
- Gunston and Rich drop themselves, but 'they were never going to play this week'
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.