Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss who's in line to become a $1 million man in the future

Zac Butters and Aaron Naughton. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO ARE footy's next batch of $1 million players?

Last year saw a record 12 players paid more than the $1 million mark for the season, with superstars Lance Franklin, Nat Fyfe, Dustin Martin and Jeremy Cameron tipped to be among that group. There were also more than 50 players who were paid $800,000 in 2022.

On Gettable this week, hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discussed the next generation of players who will command the $1 million price tag in coming contracts with salaries to rise with the next Collective Bargaining Agreement.

"These are the guys who are going to have this new money coming into the AFL," Twomey said.

Learn More 34:36

"Zak Butters is out of contract at the end of next season but is playing $1 million football and Connor Rozee is also out of contract next year but likely to be a Port Adelaide captain pretty soon, both of those guys are $1 million players in waiting."

Collingwood young gun Nick Daicos is another of this year's Brownlow Medal favourites alongside Port Adelaide star Butters, with Daicos already signed for the next two seasons under a deal that was made before he committed to joining the Magpies as a father-son pick at the 2021 draft.

Nick Daicos celebrates during the round six clash between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG on April 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

However, Twomey said the Pies should look to extend the 20-year-old ahead of schedule.

"I said about eight weeks ago the Pies should make a $6 million move and redo his deal for a six-year deal through to his free agency at $1 million a season," he said.

"I still think that's something that should happen and think it's something that probably happens around that mark because they are smart club and they operate in that sort of manner [in locking in their best players long term]."

Watch Gettable this week for more on how the next group of $1 million men will develop.

WHO COULD BE THE NEXT GENERATION OF $1 MILLION STARS?

Nick Daicos

Zak Butters

Connor Rozee

Will Day

Max King

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Jason Horne-Francis

Bailey Smith

Oscar Allen

Chad Warner

Aaron Naughton