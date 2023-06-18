Jack Steele in action during the match between Richmond and St Kilda at the MCG in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA coach Ross Lyon concedes captain Jack Steele is struggling but is adamant a knee injury isn't behind his drop in form.

Normally a big ball-winner, Steele was limited to 21 disposals, four clearances and just 28m gained in Saturday's 20-point loss to Richmond, when the Tigers' midfield got on top at the MCG.

TIGERS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

The 27-year-old has averaged just 22.9 disposals this year compared to 27.1 last season, with his season interrupted by a broken collarbone, then a medial ligament.

Steele had his left knee strapped and didn't appear to be moving well on Saturday night but Lyon dismissed reports from earlier in the week he had been playing through knee soreness.

14:53

TRSF: 'Pitiful' Freo, tons of Cats problems, 'bizarre' Saints tactic

Riley Beveridge and Kane Cornes bring you The Round So Far for round 14

"I picked up on that in the media," Lyon told reporters.

"There's certainly no knee issue, that's for sure. I think he's had some general soreness.

"I actually asked (football manager) Dave Misson - I'm not sure where the knee issue came from, where that got reported from, because it's actually inaccurate.

MATCH REPORT
Cotch a star! Champ shines as Tigers sink Saints in wet

"I think because he's had it strapped off his medial, maybe it's been inferred. But he's ok. 

"He's had a tough year with general soreness and had a bit of an achilles, so that's been an ongoing management issue. 

"But he's certainly declaring himself."

08:53

Highlights: Richmond v St Kilda

The Tigers and Saints clash in round 14

The Saints (8-5) sit fifth and are four points outside the top four after their loss.

"I would've thought our year's been solid," Lyon said.

"We didn't disgrace ourself tonight.

"We've had two poor performances against Adelaide and Hawthorn, even Hawthorn we were in a winning position.

"So it's been a short journey together. Once we learn from tonight, bitterly disappointed for our fans and our players and ourselves.

"The strongest interest is self interest, no-one wants to win more than me. But if you talk about effort, I can't question it. Execution - that's a different issue."

07:27

Full post-match, R14: Saints

Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 14's match against Richmond

Lyon said the Saints would lean into a short turnaround against Brisbane on Friday.

"Our spirit and our efforts stand us in good stead," Lyon said.

"We've basically done our review, I don't need to show them any footage. 

"We get ready for the Brisbane Lions, off a short break Friday night which is where you want to be - at Marvel."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:29

    Battle's brilliant bomb gives Saints fast start

    Josh Battle kicks a terrific running goal from distance in the early stages

    AFL
  • 00:55

    King Max flies high into the night sky

    Max King brings down a cracking speccy and converts truly

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Cotchin's magic moment brings MCG to its feet

    Trent Cotchin converts with class in his milestone 300th game

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Short strikes gold with pair of insane monsters

    Jayden Short turns heads with two outrageous missiles from outside 50

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Pouring rain no problem for Miller with drilling curler

    Ben Miller gathers cleanly and nails a super snap on the run

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Vlastuin all class and all smiles with rare ripper

    Nick Vlastuin slots a cool snap on the run after a trademark attack on the footy

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Crafty and clever smalls spark Saints alive

    Dan Butler nails a fantastic crumbing dribbler before Jack Higgins soccers it home through legs

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Taranto and Bolton late magic seals special win

    Tim Taranto nails a brilliant banana before Shai Bolton curls through an outrageous snap from the boundary

    AFL
  • 08:53

    Highlights: Richmond v St Kilda

    The Tigers and Saints clash in round 14

    AFL
  • 08:48

    Full post-match, R14: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round 14's match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 07:27

    Full post-match, R14: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 14's match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 14:58

    Mini-Match: Richmond v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Saints clash in round 14

    AFL

 