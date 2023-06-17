The Match Review is in for Friday night's game between Brisbane and Sydney

Sam Wicks will miss two matches for striking Ryan Lester. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY youngster Sam Wicks has been suspended for two matches for striking Ryan Lester on Friday night.

Wicks was reported for a late, high hit on Lester during the second quarter of his side's 16-point loss to the Lions.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, high impact and high contact.

Lester was unleashing a clearing kick from defence when Wicks came over to pressure, left his feet with a raised arm and hit the veteran in the head.

Lester hit the turf for a few seconds and was back to his feet shortly after to continue playing.

Lion Jarrod Berry was also reported during play for a dangerous tackle on Will Hayward in the third quarter but has been cleared to play in next Friday night's match against St Kilda.

Berry didn't have Hayward's arms pinned in the tackle and was seen to be clearly frustrated by the decision.

"It was the view of the MRO that Berry discharged his duty of care in the manner he took Hayward to ground and that his actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances," the AFL said in a statement.