Mitch Knevitt in action for Geelong's VFL side against Box Hill Hawks in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

The round begins on Friday night when Geelong hosts Frankston at GMHBA Stadium from 7.35pm AEST with both teams looking to give their season a boost.

Brisbane takes on Sydney in Saturday's first match from 11.05am AEST, before two finals-shaping games: GWS v Southport and Werribee v Carlton.

Sunday's games feature North Melbourne and Gold Coast, who will be looking for the four points against Coburg and the Northern Bullants, respectively.

VFLW

Arch rivals Collingwood and Carlton do battle on Saturday morning, before Geelong takes on Box Hill Hawks in another mouthwatering clash.

SANFL

There are just the three games this weekend, highlighted by Saturday's clash between top-five sides Central District and Woodville-West Torrens.

WAFL

Subiaco takes on West Perth in what looms as the game of the round on Saturday afternoon, while South Fremantle takes on East Perth in a standalone Sunday match.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 13

Friday, June 16

Geelong v Frankston, GMHBA Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

Saturday, June 17

Brisbane v Sydney, Brighton Homes Arena, 11.05am AEST

GWS Giants v Southport, VAILO Community Centre, 12.25pm AEST

Richmond v Sandringham, Swinburne Centre, 1.05pm AEST

Werribee v Carlton, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Footscray, DSV Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

Sunday, June 18

Northern Bullants v Gold Coast, Preston City Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Coburg Lions v North Melbourne, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 13

Saturday, June 17

Williamstown v Western Bulldogs, DSV Stadium, 10am AEST

Collingwood v Carlton, AIA Centre, 11am AEST

North Melbourne v Southern Saints, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 11am AEST

Casey Demons v Essendon, Casey Fields, 12pm AEST

Geelong v Box Hill Hawks, Deakin University, 12pm AEST

Sunday, June 18

Darebin v Port Melbourne, La Trobe University, 2pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 10

Saturday, June 17

Central District v Woodville-West Torrens, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Sunday, June 18

Sturt v North Adelaide, Wigan Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Norwood v Port Adelaide, Norwood Oval, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 10

Saturday, June 17

East Fremantle v Swan Districts, WACA, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v Peel Thunder, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

Subiaco v West Perth, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Sunday, June 18

South Fremantle v East Perth, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST