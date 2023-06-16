FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
VFL
The round begins on Friday night when Geelong hosts Frankston at GMHBA Stadium from 7.35pm AEST with both teams looking to give their season a boost.
Brisbane takes on Sydney in Saturday's first match from 11.05am AEST, before two finals-shaping games: GWS v Southport and Werribee v Carlton.
Sunday's games feature North Melbourne and Gold Coast, who will be looking for the four points against Coburg and the Northern Bullants, respectively.
>> Scroll down for links to the VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL games you want to watch
>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
VFLW
Arch rivals Collingwood and Carlton do battle on Saturday morning, before Geelong takes on Box Hill Hawks in another mouthwatering clash.
>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
SANFL
There are just the three games this weekend, highlighted by Saturday's clash between top-five sides Central District and Woodville-West Torrens.
WAFL
Subiaco takes on West Perth in what looms as the game of the round on Saturday afternoon, while South Fremantle takes on East Perth in a standalone Sunday match.
Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round 13
Friday, June 16
Geelong v Frankston, GMHBA Stadium, 7.35pm AEST
Saturday, June 17
Brisbane v Sydney, Brighton Homes Arena, 11.05am AEST
GWS Giants v Southport, VAILO Community Centre, 12.25pm AEST
Richmond v Sandringham, Swinburne Centre, 1.05pm AEST
Werribee v Carlton, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Williamstown v Footscray, DSV Stadium, 3.05pm AEST
Sunday, June 18
Northern Bullants v Gold Coast, Preston City Oval, 12.05pm AEST
Coburg Lions v North Melbourne, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST
rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 13
Saturday, June 17
Williamstown v Western Bulldogs, DSV Stadium, 10am AEST
Collingwood v Carlton, AIA Centre, 11am AEST
North Melbourne v Southern Saints, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 11am AEST
Casey Demons v Essendon, Casey Fields, 12pm AEST
Geelong v Box Hill Hawks, Deakin University, 12pm AEST
Sunday, June 18
Darebin v Port Melbourne, La Trobe University, 2pm AEST
SANFL fixture, round 10
Saturday, June 17
Central District v Woodville-West Torrens, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Sunday, June 18
Sturt v North Adelaide, Wigan Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Norwood v Port Adelaide, Norwood Oval, 2.10pm ACST
WAFL fixture, round 10
Saturday, June 17
East Fremantle v Swan Districts, WACA, 2.10pm AWST
Perth v Peel Thunder, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST
Subiaco v West Perth, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST
Sunday, June 18
South Fremantle v East Perth, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST