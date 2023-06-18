Carlton banked its first win since April with a big victory over Gold Coast, much to the relief of coach Michael Voss

Patrick Cripps celebrates after Carlton's win over Gold Coast at the MCG in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RELIEF was the first emotion that came to Michael Voss on Sunday after Carlton ended a six-game losing streak by smashing Gold Coast at the MCG, breathing life into a season on the brink in the process.

After dropping eight of nine to start the weekend in the bottom four, the Blues head to their mid-season bye with four points in the bank for the first time since April, providing a gloomy season with a sliver of hope heading into the back end of the home and away season.

Carlton overcame a slow start against the Suns to kick 12 consecutive goals between the 21st minute of the first quarter and the 11th minute of the third quarter in a period of play that gives the Blues a pulse again.

Far from out of the woods yet, Carlton leaps above Sydney and is now only half a game behind reigning premier Geelong and four points behind ninth-placed Richmond.

Voss conceded that the resolve of the entire club – not just the playing group and football department – has been challenged across the past two months, but Carlton has emerged out the other side united.

"Clearly there has been a lot of commentary on the footy club. That can test your direction and where you want to go. I'm pleased that we've got four points," Voss told reporters after the 59-point win on Sunday.

"The club has been really unified through this period of time and really clear on what we think will help us moving forward. I think that's the most significant thing to come out of this; for us as a footy club not just as a footy team but a footy club, stay really tight in this period of time and believe in where we're going; we know we're not there yet – we're not suggesting that – it certainly did test that for periods of time.

"There has been a storm on the outside, but it has been calm on the inside. We know sometimes the storm will pass, we have to make sure we are really clear and calm on what we need to do.

"I've got great belief in the players, and I get asked that question a lot, but I see what they're doing, I have the visibility of all that; I get to see them take ownership and go to work on their game. It has been tough at times, it has been really, really tough, but fortunately they've stuck at it. We've had to correct a few things – a lot of things – and this is just one, small step in that bit of direction.

"We are pretty committed in the that direction. When you're really aligned with what you're trying to achieve it is a hell of a lot easier. There is great alignment there and it's led by our president and our CEO. It's not just the players that go through this, it's our staff, in particular the footy department and how we've been able to work through things."

Adam Cerra continued his brilliant season by kicking two goals from 27 disposals, 17 contested possessions and eight clearances. Patrick Cripps silenced some recent criticism by hitting the scoreboard with three goals to go with 27 touches of his own. Sam Walsh amassed 29 disposals and 506m gained and Matt Kennedy registered 27 disposals and nine clearances in a midfield masterclass by Carlton.

"The midfield cracked in today, they absolutely cracked in. That was a version that I've seen before and I hope I continue to see," Voss said when asked about his midfield response.

"The other thing is they shared the load; it wasn't on one particular person. It felt like a midfield group going at one team and that game us a really good look at goal."

Voss marvelled at the second quarter blitz that resulted in 9.3 to 0.3 and said the Blues nailed the tackling target - they laid 71 tackles after only 33 against Essendon – but said Carlton won't look too far ahead, focused on resetting with the week off as they chase a return to September for the first time since 2013.

"I'm not going to look too far ahead," he said.

"Now we get to the break and we've now been able to execute a hell of a lot better. To be honest, I thought a performance like that has been on the cards for a couple of weeks and hasn't been put together. To be able to go into the bye with a smile on my face, four points in the pocket and get our rest – it's been a very long time, 14 weeks without a rest – we'll take the rest and recover and also the four points."

Gold Coast arrived in Melbourne fresh off the bye and on the back of two wins against the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide in the Northern Territory that had the Suns 6-6 and well placed to make a run at a first finals appearance.

But after failing a test against another side that is hunting a spot in the lower rungs of the top eight, Suns coach Stuart Dew was disappointed but circumspect in the wake of the Suns' biggest loss of the season.

"We're just disappointed in a missed opportunity," Dew told reporters in his press conference.

"We've had some tests in the last couple of weeks; we had the Bulldogs who are in the eight; we had the Adelaide Crows who were in the eight; we won those games and we certainly weren't saying 'look at us we've passed the test'.

"I don't think we've failed the test; we've lost a game of footy that we'd like to have won. Could we have played a lot better? Certainly. If we were to lose, we would have liked to have lost with a little bit more fight than we showed today.

"We'll keep it level, as we did when we've had some good performances. I think that's been a strength of ours. But again, we're really disappointed with the way we played today."

Gold Coast hosts Hawthorn at Heritage Bank Stadium next Sunday evening, with the Blues to face the Hawks after the week off.