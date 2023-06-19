Midfield star Clayton Oliver and utility Harrison Petty could return from injury for Melbourne's clash with Geelong on Thursday night

Clayton Oliver in action during Melbourne's training session at Casey Fields on May 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE remains uncertain if superstar midfielder Clayton Oliver will return to face Geelong on Thursday night after his stint in hospital.

Oliver was all but set to return from a hamstring injury against Collingwood in the King's Birthday blockbuster in round 13, but instead spent five days in hospital with an infected blister. However, Demons coach Simon Goodwin remains optimistic that the gun ball-getter will return for their Thursday night battle at GMHBA Stadium.

"We're hopeful, but we're certainly not certain," Goodwin said on Monday.

"Obviously spending five days in hospital isn't ideal, so (we're) making sure that he's got the load required, he's training to the level and he's ready to go."

Goodwin said that the call on Oliver will likely be made earlier in the week as opposed to a late change on Thursday.

"I think we'll know once we get through today's session and see how he pulls up tomorrow," he said.

Clayton Oliver trains after the match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Versatile tall Harrison Petty also looks set to come back into the Demons' line-up after missing the past five weeks with a foot injury.

"We're hopeful for him as well," said Goodwin.

"We need to make sure that in the next couple of sessions we get the loads into them (Petty and Oliver) to make sure they're ready to perform. We won't take any risks with any players."

Harrison Petty kicks a goal during the match between Melbourne and Richmond at the MCG in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

For the first time, the Demons will head down the highway to Geelong and train at GMHBA Stadium on Wednesday rather than on game day, aiming to "treat it like a game away from home."

"We've played down there a lot in the last four or five years, we've had some success, we've also had some pretty average performances. But we want to treat it like an away game and head down the highway and train and get to work," Goodwin said.

"Just like every other away game, whether it's Adelaide Oval or Optus Stadium, you always get to train at that ground."

Goodwin also said that his side will continue to focus on its strong defensive tactics, particularly against the potent Geelong attack headed by Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins.

The Demons are ranked third in the AFL for points conceded this season, and have allowed an average of just 62.8 points over the past five matches.

"For a period of time now in the last four or five weeks, we've been defending to a really, really high level," he said.

"That gives us great belief internally about where we're going and what's possible."