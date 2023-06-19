James Sicily has faced the AFL Appeals Board in a bid to have his three-week suspension overturned

James Sicily leads his team onto the field during the R13 match between Hawthorn and Brisbane at the MCG on June 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN captain James Sicily has failed in his bid to overturn a three-match ban for the dangerous tackle that led to Brisbane midfielder Hugh McCluggage's concussion.

Sicily was suspended by the Tribunal last week after the Match Review Officer graded the round 13 incident as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

At an AFL Appeals Board hearing on Monday night, Hawks legal representative Will Houghton argued there were "several errors of law" and a lack of procedural fairness in the Tribunal's findings.

Houghton argued the Tribunal did not ask itself whether Sicily's conduct was negligent or reckless, or whether it was unreasonable in the circumstances.

Houghton also claimed evidence provided by the biomechanist the Hawks called on at the Tribunal hearing was ignored.

Learn More 07:12

"It was unreasonable for these matters to be overlooked," Houghton said.

AFL legal representative Lisa Hannon argued the Tribunal took into account all of those factors when making its decision.

And while the Tribunal panel didn't fully explain the reasons for its decision, Hannon said there was "no relevant material error of law" in the process.

"The Tribunal, comprised of experienced players, was well positioned to form its own view as to whether Sicily could've done anything differently," Hannon said.

Learn More 00:56

The AFL Appeals Board found no error of law in the Tribunal's process and dismissed the appeal, concluding a hearing that lasted more than three hours.

"We accept that this is a difficult case and of course we accept, as submitted by counsel for the AFL, that reasonable minds may differ in such circumstances," AFL Appeals Board chair Murray Kellam said.

"However, having regards to the evidence available and in particular the video evidence ... we're unable to come to the conclusion that the Tribunal came to a decision that was so unreasonable that no Tribunal could have come to such a decision."

Sicily will miss Hawthorn's matches against Gold Coast, Carlton and GWS.

Also on Monday, Carlton forward Matthew Cottrell was handed a one-match suspension for his dangerous tackle on Gold Coast's Ben Long.

Learn More 00:42

The incident, which occurred during the last quarter of the Blues' big win on Sunday, was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Carlton have until Tuesday to decide whether to take the case to the Tribunal.

GWS accepted Lachie Whitfield's one-match ban for a dangerous tackle on Fremantle's Jordan Clark.

Whitfield will miss the Giants' clash with Melbourne after their bye.