Hawthorn looks set to get Sam Frost back for Sunday's clash with Gold Coast

Sam Frost is tackled by Jesse Hogan during Hawthorn's match against GWS in R5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN will be without James Sicily for the next three weeks after the captain was unsuccessful at the AFL's Appeal Board on Monday night, but the Hawks are set to be bolstered by the return of Sam Frost for Sunday's game against Gold Coast.

Frost missed the win over Brisbane in round 13 due to a foot injury that had been lingering since round two, but after getting the extra week off ahead of the bye, the key defender is expected to make the trip to Queensland.

The 29-year-old trained with the main group at Waverley Park on Tuesday morning and is set to partner James Blanck down back at Heritage Bank Stadium.

Gun half-back Changkuoth Jiath is pressing his case to play for the first time since straining his calf against Melbourne in round nine.

The 24-year-old was initially expected to miss a week or two but has taken longer than first hoped to recover.

Changkuoth Jiath looks on during the R6 match between Hawthorn and Adelaide at UTAS Stadium on April 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Jiath trained on Tuesday and will need to pass a fitness test on Thursday before being picked to return against the Suns.

But given his injury history, the Hawks won't take any risks with the dashing defender who managed only 14 appearances last year due to a range of niggles.

Luke Breust was subbed out of the upset win over Brisbane in round 13 with a corked quad but has recovered and is set to face Stuart Dew's side.

After beating the Lions to win three of four ahead of the week off, Sam Mitchell's side heads to the Gold Coast in decent form but will need to find a way to cope without Sicily for the next three games.

The reigning Peter Crimmins Medal winner missed the trip to South Australia in round 12 due to suspension and the Hawks were thumped by Port Adelaide in his absence.

Sicily will also miss games against Carlton at the MCG and Greater Western Sydney at Giants Stadium.

The Hawks have a handful of ready-to-go options at Box Hill who are all pushing for a spot in the senior side following strong performances against Brisbane's reserves before the bye.

Former top-10 pick Josh Ward put his hand up for a first senior appearances since round eight when he gathered 28 disposals, six tackles and a goal in his second game back from a foot injury.

Harry Morrison is also in contention after finishing with 30 touches for Box Hill, while Henry Hustwaite has built a case for a debut across the past month in the VFL.

Fergus Greene booted five goals against the Lions at the lower level to reignite his first season at Hawthorn, while Chad Wingard may need to produce a better performance in the VFL before being considered for a recall after the dual All-Australian was quiet before the bye.