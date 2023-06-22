Sliding Doors is in full swing for 2023 ... what's Damo got to say about your club this week?

IF ...

the Crows want to be taken seriously this year ...

THEN ...

beating Collingwood at the MCG on Sunday would deliver that status. Reckon they're a big chance, and I'm tipping them to do so. The problem all year has been while their best is excellent, we've only seen their best this year at Adelaide Oval.

Taylor Walker celebrates a goal with teammates during the R13 match between Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval on June 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ..

the tough call was made last weekend to omit ageing warriors Gunston and Rich

THEN ...

the Lions have to now back in, for the remainder of the season, youngsters Fletcher and Lohmann. The spark of youth will be the key from here.

Jaspa Fletcher in action during Brisbane's win over Sydney in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the Blues finally broke a six-game losing sequence last weekend

THEN ...

with matches against Hawthorn and Fremantle after their bye of this weekend there is no reason to believe they couldn't make it three in a row (Hawks, Dockers to come out of the break). It's a big if, given their pre-round 14 form. Could cause a lot of problems for teams seeking finals places.

Patrick Cripps celebrates after Carlton's win over Gold Coast at the MCG in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the injury gods dictated favouritism upon Jeremy Howe for eight consecutive seasons, where he played 20 or more games in each year between 2012 to 2019 ...

THEN ...

those same gods must have got distracted recently. They allowed him to play 24 of 25 Pies games last year, but just four in 2020 and eight in 2021, and none since round one this year, where he badly broke his arm in a typically high-flying act. Back for Sunday's match against Adelaide, and won't have the luxury of easing back into football given the vibrant dynamics of the Crows' forward line.

IF ...

there's one thing that has gone on for way too long at this club ...

THEN ...

it is the outside influence on operations of a coterie group and certain supporters. If as a club you want to change your logo (and a reminder we're talking logo here, not nickname), change it. Not every decision needs to be run past every person supposedly connected with the club. Everyone will move on very quickly, no matter how the logo looks.

IF ...

there were only four teams ahead of the Dockers when the 2022 home and away season had been completed ...

THEN ...

very worryingly, there are just five teams beneath them entering round 15 this year. The loss to GWS last week was horrendous. Let's see if they've got genuine pride – they need to show some resolve at Optus Stadium against Essendon on Saturday night.

IF ...

Gary Rohan was, say, just for the purpose of the argument, wearing the navy blue with red 'V' guernsey and not the navy blue with white hoops jumper

THEN ...

would he be facing four weeks of suspension after his clash with Jeremy Cameron? Maybe. Maybe not. Whatever the answer, maybe this incident should be used as a massive reminder to the MRO and everyone else in football that this is a deliberately brutal sport designed to be played at high intensity – which creates an environment where accidents regularly occur.

IF ...

Suns vice-captain Sam Collins was impressively defiant after last week's dreadful loss to Carlton in stating: "You guys (media) would be out of a job if there isn't a narrative after every week" ...

THEN ...

that's his right. And he is right. But when the actual storyline never changes for his club, despite assurances from everyone that it would, it's obviously newsworthy. At 6-7, yet another Gold Coast season is slipping away.

IF ...

the Rising Star race is being hotly contested by Ashcroft, Sheezel, Owens, Humphrey and maybe Wardlaw

THEN ...

the swooper may be Finn Callaghan. Settled back in the race early, but working his way through the field very nicely.

Finn Callaghan in action during GWS' clash with Geelong in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Sicily's three-week suspension leaves a massive hole

THEN ...

it also creates the perfect opportunity for Denver Grainger-Barras. A high draft pick who is taking time to emerge. Maybe the responsibilities of covering for the reigning best-and-fairest winner will bring out his best.

Denver Grainger-Barras in action during the Richmond and Hawthorn clash at the MCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

there's an award in 2023 for the most needless decision to make players stay in a hotel the night before a game

THEN ...

come on down, the Melbourne Football Club, for your decision to stay in the Geelong region the night before Thursday's match against the Cats. Last time I checked Melbourne to Geelong was about 75km. And it's not a hindsight call, as I'd been saying this for the 24 hours before the Demons lost the game. Few problems with this club right now. Five losses already. Forward line not working, backline nowhere near the highs of 2021, the midfield looking merely ordinary without Oliver.

Simon Goodwin and Angus Brayshaw after Melbourne's loss to Geelong in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the Roos' form under Brett Ratten's five-week watch has been much better than the last seven under Clarko ...

THEN ...

there's still been zero Ws. The Bulldogs were vulnerable last weekend, but the Roos couldn't find a way to victory. Not sure they know how to actually achieve that anymore.

IF ...

it was merely a seven-kick, six-handball contribution in yet another brilliant Power victory ...

THEN ...

it was among the cleanest, most impactful 13-disposal performances of the season. Quinton Narkle's first game for Port Adelaide, against his old club Geelong, was sublime. A potential X-factor heading into finals.

IF ...

there's one project the Tigers now need to push all resources into

THEN ...

it is this: get Tom Lynch fit. If this can happen inside the next month, then don't rule anything out.

IF ...

Seb Ross has been "managed" out of Friday night lights against Brisbane

THEN ...

interesting to see his name among the Saints' emergencies. Late change alert.

Seb Ross in action during St Kilda's clash with Adelaide in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

a Swans-Eagles game in the mid-2000s was must-watch for every single football fan

THEN ...

a round 15 one in 2023 is anything but. Particularly with Buddy still sidelined.

Michael O'Loughlin celebrates his famous goal in front of the Eagles cheer squad in the 2006 finals. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Tom Barrass is a very good in for the game against the Swans

THEN ...

Jez McGovern again being unavailable is a very bad out. Hasn't been seen since round three, and despite murmurings during the week, still on the sidelines.

Jeremy McGovern reaches for his injured hamstring during West Coast's loss to Fremantle in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Liam Jones is out for up to 10 weeks with a broken arm ...

THEN ...

the Dogs are entitled to wonder why the errant kick from Roo Paul Curtis, which caused the damage, wasn't cited by the MRO. There was no malicious intent from Curtis whatsoever. But there is widespread crackdown on most other on-field actions which inflict damage on opponents, and this kick-in-danger might adversely impact the Dogs' finals push.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the tackling crackdown, seemingly out of nowhere, has created mayhem in the first half of the season ...

THEN ...

the positive is that players are actually changing behaviour by the week, and that by the end of the season the confusion may have nearly disappeared.