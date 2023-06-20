Liam Jones may not play again this season while Tim O'Brien and Hayden Crozier have both suffered significant hamstring injuries

Liam Jones suffers an injury during the Western Bulldogs' match against North Melbourne in R14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Liam Jones may not play again in the home and away season after surgeons discovered his forearm injury was worse than first feared.

The 32-year-old underwent surgery on Monday afternoon to repair the radius he fractured on Sunday night when North Melbourne youngster Paul Curtis accidentally kicked his arm while attempting to soccer the ball off the ground at Marvel Stadium. Curtis was not cited by the Match Review Officer for his role in the incident.

Jones' forearm was broken in two places, which will sideline him for at least two months and potentially up to 10 weeks.

Learn More 00:32

The Bulldogs are hoping for a best-case scenario that would see Jones return against West Coast in round 23 or Geelong in round 24. However, there is a chance the Tasmanian won't return until September and not at all this season if the Dogs miss the finals.

After spending 2022 playing for Palm Beach Currumbin in the QAFL, Jones had established himself as an All-Australian contender at the halfway point of the year and would be in the top handful of players in the Charles Sutton Medal after 14 rounds.

Luke Beveridge's problems down back don't stop with Jones and the continued absence of Jason Johannisen and Ed Richards.

Tim O'Brien has suffered a more serious hamstring strain than expected, with scans revealing the defender will be sidelined for at least the next six weeks.

The 29-year-old had just been recalled to the senior side and has been favoured over Ryan Gardner during a contract year for the former Hawk.

Tim O'Brien in action at Western Bulldogs training on June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hayden Crozier was included in the 26-man squad against the Kangaroos on Sunday but suffered a high-grade hamstring strain in Footscray’s win over Williamstown on Saturday.

The former Docker will be sidelined for at least a couple of months and might not return until after the home and away season.

Richards is still at least three weeks from returning from his own hamstring strain, while Johannisen is still a month away from recovering from a more serious hamstring problem.

Roarke Smith's season is in limbo after he reaggravated the plantar fascia issue that wiped out most of his pre-season and has only just allowed him to return. The 26-year-old has played three VFL games this season and is now out indefinitely.

Roarke Smith is tackled by Conor Nash during the match between Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium in round 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

While the Bulldogs have options to plug the holes in defence in the form of Josh Bruce and Gardner, who both played for Footscray last weekend, Sam Darcy could provide another option in the road to September.

The 2021 No.2 pick has only managed two senior games and five VFL games in 2023 due to a range of setbacks including a hole in his lung and a fractured jaw.

Darcy is expected to be available for selection after the mid-season bye.