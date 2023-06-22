Follow all the action from Thursday night's blockbuster clash between Geelong and Melbourne

Follow it LIVE: Geelong v Melbourne from 7.25pm AEST

GEELONG has dropped four of its past five games and its premiership defence is now precariously placed after a slow start to the season

The Cats' job doesn't get any easier this week with a Thursday night blockbuster clash with Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium to kick off round 15.

CATS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

The Cats are coming off a tough loss to Port Adelaide which left them sitting at 6-7 and in ninth spot on the ladder.

The third-placed Demons will be buoyed after they got the points over ladder-leader Collingwood in their huge King's Birthday clash and will be feeling fresh after having the bye last round.

Learn More 03:03

Melbourne had a change of tack this week as it prepared to face the Cats at their fortress. The Demons headed down the highway to train at GMHBA Stadium on Wednesday rather than on game day with the aim to treat the match like an away game.

Geelong will need to get the win without captain Patrick Dangerfield who suffered a collapsed lung and broken rib in his side's loss to the Power.

Rhys Stanley has returned, while the Dees are still without star midfielder Clayton Oliver, with Harrison Petty replacing Adam Tomlinson and James Jordon coming into the 22.

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Jack Bowes

Melbourne: Charlie Spargo