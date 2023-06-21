Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines is adamant captain Tom Jonas will win back his spot before finals

Ollie Wines, Ken Hinkley and Tom Jonas at Port Adelaide's official team photo day on March 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STAR Port Adelaide midfielder Ollie Wines says it hurts to see Tom Jonas out of the senior side, but he's confident the respected captain will soon force his way back in.

Jonas is yet to win back his spot after being sensationally left out for the round 11 clash with Hawthorn.

The sight of Jonas running around in the SANFL has been unusual for his teammates to watch, and it remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old will earn a recall for next week's clash with Essendon at the MCG.

Making Jonas' task tougher is the fact that ladder leader Port Adelaide (12-2) is on a club-record 11-match winning streak.

Tom Jonas leads the team out ahead of the R9 match between Port Adelaide and North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Wines has been filling in as captain during Jonas' absence, and he will happily hand over the reins when the 211-game veteran wins back an AFL berth.

"To see him not in the ones at the moment hurts me a little bit," Wines told reporters on Wednesday.

"Jonas is our captain and is an incredible leader, and he's gotten us to where we are today.

"We really feel for him. There's a lot of other guys as well we feel for.

"That's what good clubs are built on - understanding what's best for the team at the time.

"We know Tom will get back into form and ... I've got full faith Tom will force his way back into the team."

Wines has been a solid fill-in as captain, despite not being able to replicate the elite form he displayed during his 2021 Brownlow Medal campaign.

The 28-year-old is averaging 23.4 possessions and 3.9 clearances per game this season, with Wines still working his way back to full fitness after undergoing surgery on his left knee at the end of last year.

"It's probably a 12-month injury to be honest," Wines said.

"It's just something that's going to take time. A bit of a rest is going to do it well."

Power coach Ken Hinkley is out of contract at the end of this season, with talks about an extension put on hold until later this year.

Wines said the situation wasn't a distraction.

"Our priority is playing finals, winning finals, and winning a premiership," Wines said.

"Everything in the background will take care of itself, it won't impact us."

Ken Hinkley addresses his players during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Wines said the current gameplan under Hinkley was clear and simple - but definitely not easy to execute.

"It's probably physically the hardest game style I've ever played throughout my career," Wines said.

"We make a commitment at the start of games to knuckle down for two-and-a-half, three hours of genuine pain.

"That's what it takes to play our game style, but we reap the rewards."