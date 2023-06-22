Jeremy Cameron is attended to by Gary Rohan during the R15 match between Geelong and Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on June 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG star forward Jeremy Cameron's night has ended halfway through the first quarter of Thursday night's clash with Melbourne after accidentally being knocked out by teammate Gary Rohan.

The pair contested a marking contest at centre half-forward, with Rohan's shoulder collecting Cameron's head which then hit the turf.

Play was halted for seven minutes as Cameron was stretchered off the field at GMHBA Stadium.

The 30-year-old was conscious as he left the field and offered a thumbs-up to fans.

Massive blow with Jezza KO'd in sickening friendly fire

Geelong gets rocked by an injury to Jeremy Cameron after the star forward leaves the field on a stretcher following this clash with a teammate

Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfield, who is sidelined after suffering a cracked rib and punctured lung last week, said Cameron was heading to hospital.

"From there they'll do far greater assessments than what they can do here at the ground," Dangerfield told Channel Seven at quarter-time.

"Fingers crossed for the big fella that he's OK. He was responsive, which is obviously really pleasing.

"We'll have to wait and see."

Geelong's substitute is midfielder/half-forward Jack Bowes.

