GEELONG star forward Jeremy Cameron's night has ended halfway through the first quarter of Thursday night's clash with Melbourne after accidentally being knocked out by teammate Gary Rohan.
The pair contested a marking contest at centre half-forward, with Rohan's shoulder collecting Cameron's head which then hit the turf.
Play was halted for seven minutes as Cameron was stretchered off the field at GMHBA Stadium.
The 30-year-old was conscious as he left the field and offered a thumbs-up to fans.
Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfield, who is sidelined after suffering a cracked rib and punctured lung last week, said Cameron was heading to hospital.
"From there they'll do far greater assessments than what they can do here at the ground," Dangerfield told Channel Seven at quarter-time.
"Fingers crossed for the big fella that he's OK. He was responsive, which is obviously really pleasing.
"We'll have to wait and see."
Geelong's substitute is midfielder/half-forward Jack Bowes.
