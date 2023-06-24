Watch the next generation of stars as the AFL Under-18 Boys' Championships continue on Saturday

WA's Daniel Curtin and SA's Tyler Welsh. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE AFL Under-18 Boys Championships continue on Saturday when Western Australia takes on South Australia at Optus Stadium in a curtain-raiser to the Fremantle-Essendon AFL match later that night.

SA will be looking to back up its strong win over Vic Country last weekend, with all eyes set to be on powerhouse forward Tyler Welsh, who is eligible to go to Adelaide as a father-son prospect in the 2024 draft. Welsh, the son of Scott, booted five goals in SA's 19-point victory over Vic Country at Ikon Park last Sunday.

Others to keep an eye on include SA's lively forward Jack Delean, who kicked four against Vic Country, prolific midfielder Sid Draper and Hawthorn father-son prospect Will McCabe.

>> WATCH WA v SA LIVE FROM 2PM AWST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

WA is aiming to bounce back from a tough opening game of the championships, when it lost to the Allies by 88 points. WA defender Daniel Curtin had an engrossing battle with potential top-three pick Jed Walter in that game, while ruckman Mitch Edwards and midfielder Clay Hall were also good against the Allies.

Learn More U18 Champs: WA v SA

The championships will be played throughout June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner.

U18s LATEST All you need to know about the AFL Under-18 Championships

Vic Metro is the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time since 2017.

Western Australia v South Australia squads

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

2 Aiden O'Driscoll

5 Koen Sanchez

6 Presley Campbell

7 Luke Kelly

8 Oscar Hine-Baston

9 Lance Collard

11 Riley Wills

15 Reece Torrent

16 Ashton Ferreira

17 Riley Hardeman

18 Tyler Lindberg

22 Bo Allan

23 Koltyn Tholstrup

25 Joe Matthews

26 Elijah Scoble

28 Samuel van Rooyen

29 Luker Kentfield

30 Daniel Curtin

31 Mitchell Edwards

34 Joe Fonti

35 Clay Hall

37 Coen Livingstone

38 Lucas Kemp

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

2 Sid Draper

3 Callum Fairall

5 Kade Herbert

6 Sebastian Wauer

8 Ashton Moir (vc)

9 Bodie Ryan

10 Louie Montgomery

12 Jack Delean

13 Luca Slade

16 Loch Rawlinson

17 William Patton (c)

22 William McCabe

25 Benjamin Ridgway

26 Kane McAuliffe (dvc)

27 Jed Dignan

28 Tom Wheaton

29 Phoenix Hargrave

36 Tom Luck

38 Taylor Goad

40 Oscar Talbot

41 Patrick Weckert (dvc)

42 Tyler Welsh

48 Alex Holt (vc)

1 Trent Tattoli (emg)

15 Declan Gladigau (emg)