Tyler Welsh booted five goals in South Australia's come from behind win over Vic Country at the under-18 championships

Tyler Welsh celebrates kicking a goal during the 2023 AFL National Championships match between Vic Country and South Australia at Ikon Park on June 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE father-son prospect Tyler Welsh has stolen the show in the under-18 championships, steering South Australia to a comeback win over Vic Country.

The Crows will have to wait to get access to the son of former forward Scott, who is eligible for the draft in 2024, but can already be excited after his five-goal haul in South Australia's 19-point win on Sunday.

The 191cm forward, who turns 17 later this season, came into the SA for his first game in their third appearance of the carnival, after two successive defeats to kick off the championships.

He was crucial in the 15.4 (94) to 11.9 (75) win at IKON Park, with his goals coming in an array of forms including an on-the-run belter in the fourth quarter to lock in his team's victory.

Scott Welsh played 205 games and kicked 363 goals across his career with North Melbourne, Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs, but only reached the 100-game qualification with the Crows, meaning only Adelaide will have access to Tyler as a father-son pick next season.

He partnered with livewire forward Jack Delean (four goals) to create havoc in attack, with Delean backing up his four-goal effort in the first game of the carnival against the Allies with another electric display.

Midfielder Sid Draper (29 disposals) again performed strongly as a bottom-ager for South Australia, while midfielder Kane McAuliffe (21) and defenders Will Patton (20) and Will McCabe (19) were also steady in the back half.

Sid Draper handballs as he is tackled during the 2023 AFL National Championships match between Vic Country and South Australia at Ikon Park on June 18, 2023. Picture: in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

Ashton Moir also played the best game of his carnival with two goals, including an exciting wheel-around kick from outside 50 in the second term.

Vic Country started in terrific touch, with expected No.1 pick Harley Reid kicking the first three goals of the game, including the opener within the first minute. Reid played the majority of the game in attack as he settled back into the action after five weeks out following his concussion last month but was exciting and created opportunities.

George Stevens (25 disposals, nine tackles), Harry De Mattia (21 and seven clearances) and Zane Duursma (20, six clearances) were also busy through the midfield, while tall forward Michael Rudd kicked two goals from 16 disposals in a promising display in Vic Country's first game of the championships.

Zane Duursma in action during the 2023 AFL National Championships match between Vic Country and South Australia at Ikon Park on June 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

VIC COUNTRY 4.2 6.8 9.9 11.9 (75)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 3.1 8.1 12.3 15.4 (94)

GOALS

Vic Country: H.Reid 3, Rudd 2, Wilson 2, Charleson, De La Rue, Freijah, Stevens

South Australia: Welsh 5, Delean 4, Moir 2, Goad, Luck, Montgomery, Hargrave