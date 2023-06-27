Adam Simpson says he's still the man to rebuild West Coast, and denies players are complacent about their spot in the team

Adam Simpson talks to players at West Coast training on June 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast coach Adam Simpson is prepared for the "bumps and bruises" that will come from continuing to lead the Eagles through a period of high scrutiny, and he still firmly believes he's the right man for the job.

Simpson, who fronted the media on Tuesday after the club's record 171-point loss to Sydney, said he understood the frustration fans were feeling after 12 consecutive losses, including four of the past eight by more than 100 points.

After a brutal review on Monday and a period of soul searching, the premiership coach said he was feeling protective of his players and club and just wanted a competitive performance against St Kilda on Sunday at Optus Stadium.

Asked how he felt about fan frustration and calls for club leaders to move on, Simpson said: "I haven't actually heard it, I don't read it. But I'm assuming that's a fair comment.

"No one likes what happened on the weekend, and no one's hurting more than me, so I understand the frustration.



"I just know how big the journey is and how big the job is, so it's not an easy one [and] it's not for everyone. You've got to be up for some bumps and bruises along the way.

"It's coaching. I'm not curing cancer … I've been in this industry since 1993, in the AFL. So not much can get through. I'm OK.

"I feel very protective at the moment, and I want to support my players and my club. I'm not sure if that's fulfillment, but that's leadership I suppose."

Learn More 20:58

Simpson paid tribute to outgoing fitness boss Warren Kofoed and denied the long-serving strength and conditioning manager was being made a fall guy for the club's current on-field predicament.

Kofoed's departure at the end of the season was announced on Monday evening, with Simpson explaining that the club wanted to explore who could fill the important role as soon as possible.

"He's been there since the day I got here and a massive part of our success," the coach said.

"I think that [decision] was made a few weeks ago, so the timing was probably a little bit off.

"We had the bye there that we could worked through, but it was working with 'Koef' and what's best for him and how he wanted it announced. So that's what we did."

Simpson described Monday as a "heavy, heavy day" that including soul searching and reflection, with the coach receiving feedback from senior players about the disappointing nature of their performances against Sydney.

"It's been a bit of a pattern, the scoreboard results [and] the senior players," he said.

"While we don't have many, some need to lift and some are probably trying too hard and trying to help other players in different positions and forgetting the essence of the game.

"We'll keep working on that and keep backing them in."

Alex Witherden and Jack Darling look on after West Coast's loss to Sydney in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Simpson denied senior players were becoming too comfortable in their positions, knowing that being dropped was not an option while the Eagles were so decimated by injury.

"They're not thinking that … they're not comfortable with their position. I'd suspect it would be the other way," he said.

"You look at what happened at Brisbane with (Jack) Gunston and (Daniel) Rich … it looked like 'I'm a bit out of form here. I need to recharge'.

"I suspect there's more like that than 'how good is this, I'm playing seniors. I'm having a free hit'. I don't think our players are thinking like that at all."

Simpson said it had been a challenge to speak properly with forward Jake Waterman, who was recently diagnosed with Ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, and was undergoing further tests and treatment following a week in hospital.

The coach said he had reached out with text messages and the club's heart went out to the 25-year-old, whose season is now in doubt.

Key forward Tom Barrass is expected to face the Saints after passing three concussion tests, while Simpson was hopeful premiership captain Shannon Hurn would return from a hamstring injury this week.

Jamie Cripps and Luke Shuey at West Coast training on June 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

He tempered expectations around the output of forward Jamie Cripps, who is pushing to play his first game since round three after recovering from a serious ankle injury.



"He's had a really good training block. So once again, he will be another player that if he comes back in, he's missed 13 weeks," Simpson said.

Ruckman Harry Barnett, who is yet to make his debut, will also be part of the Eagles' squad against the Saints.