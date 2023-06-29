Is this the next evolution of AFL player movement? CEO-elect Andrew Dillon reveals how clubs are pushing for ways they can "lead trades" through moving on contracted players

Essendon list manager Adrian Dodoro speaks to the media during the NAB AFL Draft on November 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL says a host of "tight parameters" would need to be placed around trading contracted players without their consent, should it be introduced as part of the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable earlier this week, the League's CEO-elect Andrew Dillon revealed that clubs are still pushing for ways in which they can "lead trades" through moving contracted players.

Dillon said the AFL Players' Association (AFLPA) had historically pushed back on the proposal, but said future discussions would centre around some guidelines that could include the length and value of a players' contract in order for the idea to gain momentum.

"When we've been in discussions with the clubs, it's about trying to balance up the economics and the way the trades work. We look at it as less trading without consent and the way the clubs can lead trades," Dillon told Gettable.

"It's one that the (AFLPA) historically have pushed back on. What we're looking to do is … can we add another alternative for clubs and for players to move around?

"If it was going to happen, I think there would be really tight parameters around it. As in the players would have to have a long period of time on their contract, they would have to be getting paid over a certain amount, all of those sorts of things we'll have the discussions with the Players' Association about. But it is something that's been on the clubs' horizon for a while."

Andrew Dillon (centre) is seen during the announcement of a 19th AFL license awarded to Tasmania on May 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is also considering whether it will introduce a mid-season trade period as part of the CBA negotiations, following the success of the mid-year rookie draft after its recent reintroduction in 2019.

However, Dillon stressed that all aspects of a mid-season trade period would need to be considered before it is introduced and highlighted a potential advantage for Victorian clubs should it be adopted in the future.

"I think we would like to look at that, anything that can get player movement done," he said.

"But, at the same time, we just want to make sure there's no unintended consequences when we do it. Looking at within Victoria, where you've got 10 clubs based, would they have an advantage vis-à-vis clubs where there's only two in the town? We've just got to be conscious of that when we're making those calls."

Dillon said the League's CBA negotiations with the AFLPA remained in a "comfortable" position, but reiterated there was "a bit of a gap" between the two parties as talks continue to rumble on.

"We've been having discussions with the AFLPA for a number of months," Dillon said.

"There's a bit of a gap between where we are and where they are, but that's not unusual. We've got meetings over the next couple of weeks where I think the gap will be closed. The key for the AFL is to make sure the players are paid well and reasonably, but allow us also to invest in all other parts of the game like talent pathways and transition-out and community footy.

"I'm really comfortable we'll get to the right position and I know the AFLPA come from the same spot as us. We've just maybe got different ways of getting there, but I'm not uncomfortable with where we are at the moment."