THE AFL'S CEO-elect Andrew Dillon is at the Gettable desk this week.

Dillon, who will replace Gillon McLachlan as the AFL's chief executive at season's end, chats through a host of issues including the next evolution of the Trade Period and what new additions could be made to the player movement space.

He also gives an update on what Tasmania's list build could look like ahead of its introduction, his thoughts on West Coast's current predicament, whether contracted players could soon be traded without their consent, and much more.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also chat through the latest news on some of the League's biggest uncontracted stars, and provide an update on the big bolters from the under-18s national championships.

