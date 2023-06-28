The Lions have decided against risking former captain Dayne Zorko against the Tigers

Dayne Zorko looks on during Brisbane training on June 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

DAYNE Zorko is fit to return from injury but will spend another week on the sidelines as Brisbane takes a cautious approach with its former captain.

Zorko has missed the past three matches with a calf problem, and although training strongly on Tuesday, coach Chris Fagan has opted against recalling him.

It continues the Lions' strong stance on their older players, after sending veterans Daniel Rich and Jack Gunston back for a "training block" two weeks ago.

Speaking ahead of hosting Richmond at the Gabba on Thursday night, Fagan said telling Zorko he would miss another match was difficult.

"He loves to play. Nobody loves to play more than 'Zorks'," Fagan said.

"It's a long year and we need to take sure he's right to go, so we'll just take that one more week.

"He's a really important player to us. We just want to make sure he's right because he's been on that merry-go-round of soft tissue injuries this year.

"He trained really well yesterday and he's absolutely keen, but common sense to prevail at this point in time."

Zorko missed the opening round with a hamstring injury, which he suffered again in the round seven win over Fremantle, forcing him to miss another week, before the recent setback.

Fagan said if the match was closer to finals, the dynamic midfielder would likely have been selected.

Dayne Zorko in action during Brisbane's clash with Gold Coast in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The absence of Brisbane's veterans has not only exposed some young blood like Jaspa Fletcher and Kai Lohmann, but also prompted Fagan to do-away with his preferred three tall forward approach.

Although not convinced by it yet, he liked the extra pressure against St Kilda and said it was a model he'd like to see more evidence from.

Rich and Gunston are both closing in on being available for selection again, with Fagan saying the pair were "flying", but offering no guarantees it would be a swift passage back into the AFL.

"Their bodies are feeling good, they've got energy, I think they can't wait to play," he said.

"Sometime over the next few weeks they'll be reintroduced to playing … but there's no guarantee they'll come straight back in."