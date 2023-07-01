Giant Toby Bedford comes up against his former team, Melbourne, for the first time

Toby Bedford celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round 13, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

AS IF playing his old side for the first time wasn't enough for Toby Bedford come Sunday, the Greater Western Sydney forward will have his West Australian family driving some 20 hours for the occasion as well.

After four seasons at Melbourne that only netted 10 non-substitute games in its imposing team of recent times, a move to the Giants ahead of the 2023 campaign has provided the AFL opportunities that 23-year-old Bedford has craved.

On Sunday in Alice Springs, he comes up against the Demons for the first time, off the back of eight straight games for a Giants team that is starting to hit its straps.

"It's going to be pretty fun. Obviously, I'm still pretty close with a lot of the boys, I speak to them quite regularly, so there'll definitely be a bit of banter and chit chat thrown between me and them," Bedford told AFL.com.au.

"Christian Petracca texted me yesterday saying he can't wait to tackle me. I said same thing back to him, but he replied with apparently no one can tackle him, so we'll see how we go there."

Christian Petracca and Toby Bedford celebrate a win during round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite bearing no ill-feeling to Melbourne, Bedford would be excused for thinking he could have a point to prove against his old team, which kept him out of the senior side more often than not, including the one that prevailed for the 2021 premiership.

But while that drive does exist to an extent, the focus is on continuing the form that has seen him become a key contributor for GWS over the last two months.

"I definitely want to play well against them. Not so much sending a bit of a message, because I think that Melbourne was pretty good to me, but I just wanted to show, I guess, them and the rest of the competition that we're a pretty good forward line, and our pressure and our game will stand up against anyone," Bedford said.

"There's definitely motivation for me to play well every week, but yeah, more so against your old team for sure. In saying that, I wouldn't really want to go do anything outside of my role.

"So hopefully a few things go my way and I get on the end of a couple goals, or get a few touches or get a few tackles."

Toby Bedford in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The extra motivation for Bedford may be to deliver for his family above all else, with a large contingent set to spend close to a day in a car from Halls Creek in Western Australia to get to the Alice for Sunday's bounce.

"Some of them will, yeah, I can't wait. They've always put the pressure on me, so that's nothing new," Bedford said.

"I'm cousins with Sam Petrevski-Seton, Ash Johnson, Jy Farrar, Shane McAdam, Eric Benning and Krstel Petrevski. We're all from the same great-grandmother from Halls Creek. Whenever anyone plays in Perth, or as close as possible to the Kimberley's, everyone tries to make an effort and come watch.

"We'll be wearing our Indigenous jumpers again, which is unreal. The boys here love it. We're a bit biased, but I'd say it's probably the best in the comp."

And with the way the Giants are travelling right now that arduous trek for Bedford's family might well bear witness to a memorable victory.

While they are understandable outsiders against the Demons, an upset in the Alice can't be ruled out for a side that has won three of its past four games.

A hallmark of the Giants' form reversal in that time has been their high-pressure game in attack with Bedford joining the likes of Brent Daniels, Xavier O'Halloran and Daniel Lloyd in a refreshed small forward group that is sharing the load.

"Within our roles we focus on a few things, and tackling pressure is one of them. We kind of want to be the best in the comp at that. We drive each other and push each other to get each other to get better," Bedford said.

Toby Bedford kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Geelong in round 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"They jump on my back if I'm laying big tackles, we bring each other along. There's a great bond between our small forwards at the moment.

"Some games we'll have 20 touches and kick a couple, another week we'll have nine possessions and just have tackles. It's just about playing our role. Last game against Freo, I was a bit quieter, but we walked away with the win, so I'm always happy after that."

And if Bedford and company can continue to bring the pressure, they know they've got one of the very best inside 50 ready to cap it off in their skipper, Toby Greene.

"It's quite a cliche, but you walk a lot taller when he's with you. I guess I didn't really realise the impact he has until I came up here. To witness it first hand is unbelievable. He's an incredible player, but he's also an incredible leader and person as well," he said.

"He's really tried to challenge himself with using his voice a bit more. I'm just stoked to have the opportunity to come up here and witness what he's doing and play alongside him as well."

Toby Greene celebrates a goal during the round 11 clash between Geelong and Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, May 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sharing a forward line regularly with one of the AFL's best is just another aspect of the move to GWS that Bedford is relishing.

While he was the fourth last selection at pick 75 in 2018, he's always believed in his ability to make it at the top level.

And while there's a way to go still, he's proving to be a shrewd acquisition in a burgeoning Giants side.

"I've been absolutely loving it and couldn't thank the Giants enough for getting me up here and obviously giving me the trust with games. I felt like I was a bit slow to get going early on. But I'm starting to play some good football now," Bedford said.

"The boys are great. Sydney's weather is actually unbelievable as well, compared to Melbourne.

"Hopefully towards the back end we can put a few more wins on the board and potentially make finals."