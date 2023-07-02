Jacob Weitering handballs during match between Hawthorn and Carlton at the MCG in round 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON will enter its clash against Hawthorn without a recognised ruckman after Tom De Koning was withdrawn late.

With Marc Pittonet (knee) and Alex Mirkov (heart) sidelined, De Koning (knee) was a late out when the final teams were confirmed an hour before Sunday's bounce at the MCG.

Lewis Young has come in for the Blues, with George Hewett to start as their sub.

There were no late changes for the Hawks, who named Finn Maginness as their sub.

Hawthorn v Carlton at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

Carlton: Tom De Koning (knee) replaced in selected side by Lewis Young

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Finn Maginness

Carlton: George Hewett

The Blues are coming off their bye and will be desperate to shrug the post-bye curse that has struck many teams this season as they look to bank a much-needed win.

Their finals hopes are hanging by a thread after losing eight of nine games in a row, before finally chalking up a big win over Gold Coast before last week's rest to sit a game-and-a-half outside the top eight.

The 15th-placed Hawks are coming off a disappointing loss to the Suns after claiming an upset win over Brisbane a week earlier.

Chad Wingard will play his first game for Hawthorn since round nine, while Fergus Greene and Josh Ward also return to the Hawks' side.

The Blues have recalled Jack Silvagni and Ed Curnow.

Melbourne will be looking to bounce back from last week's loss when it hosts Greater Western Sydney at TIO Traeger Park.

The Demons fell short against Geelong and sit just one game clear in fourth spot, while the Giants are coming off the bye after belting finals-fancy Fremantle the week prior.

It's a must-win for the 14th-placed Giants, who are still in the hunt for a finals berth and sit just one game out of the top eight.

It's a triple celebration for the Demons, with both James Harmes and Jake Lever set to play their 150th games, while coach Simon Goodwin will coach game No.150.

Melbourne has recalled Ben Brown at the expense of young key forward Jacob van Rooyen, while Harmes and Jake Bowey also come back into the side.

GWS has brought back former Demon Jesse Hogan to face his original side, having chosen to leave out No.1 pick Aaron Cadman, and Isaac Cumming also returns to replace the suspended Lachie Whitfield.

Sunday's final match will see West Coast host St Kilda at Optus Stadium.

The bottom-placed Eagles will be looking for some kind of response from their players after they were belted by Sydney last round by a record-breaking 171 points.

The Saints had a promising start to the year and sit in fifth spot on the ladder, but after two losses in a row, have moved back with the pack and are on equal points with sixth and seventh spot.

St Kilda has brought back Seb Ross to replace Ben Paton, while West Coast has added experienced pair Shannon Hurn and Jamie Cripps in place of injured pair Sam Petrevski-Seton and Elliot Yeo.