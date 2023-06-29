You can watch every game of the 2023 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Jack Gunston celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

VFL

There are two games on Friday to whet your appetite, with Brisbane and Richmond kicking off round 15 from 11.05am, before Sydney takes on Geelong at 4.05pm ahead of the AFL clash at the SCG.

A huge Saturday slate awaits including Werribee v Sandringham and Box Hill v Port Melbourne.

On Sunday, there are big top-eight clashes between Casey and Greater Western Sydney, as well as North Melbourne v Williamstown, before ladder leader Gold Coast meets Essendon from 1.05pm AEST.

VFLW

It's set to be a monumental final round of the home and away season, with nine teams vying for six spots in the finals. Saturday's best game looms as the top-six clash between Box Hill and Southern Saints, while Sunday features top side Port Melbourne against Casey.

SANFL

The race for finals is heating up with Port Adelaide v West Adelaide and Woodville-West Torrens v South Adelaide set to shake things up on Saturday. There are three games on Sunday, including Glenelg v Central District and North Adelaide v Adelaide.

WAFL

There are only three games in the WAFL this weekend, with a massive battle between Claremont and Subiaco being the pick of them. Peel Thunder meets South Fremantle, while East Fremantle faces West Coast.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 15

Friday, June 30

Brisbane v Richmond, Brighton Homes Arena, 11.05am AEST

Sydney v Geelong, SCG, 4.05pm AEST

Saturday, July 1

Werribee v Sandringham, Avalon Airport Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Carlton v Northern Bullants, Ikon Park, 2.05pm AEST

Box Hill v Port Melbourne, Box Hill City Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Footscray v Coburg, DSV Stadium, 2.35pm AEST

Sunday, July 2

Frankston v Collingwood, Kinetic Stadium, 12pm AEST

Casey Demons v GWS Giants, Casey Fields, 12.05pm AEST

North Melbourne v Williamstown, Arden Street Oval, 12.35pm AEST

Essendon v Gold Coast, Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 14

Saturday, July 1

Williamstown v Geelong, DSV Stadium, 10am AEST

Carlton v Darebin, Ikon Park, 11am AEST

Essendon v Western Bulldogs, Windy Hill, 11am AEST

Box Hill v Southern Saints, Box Hill City Oval, 11.30am AEST

North Melbourne v Collingwood, Arden Street Oval, 3pm AEST

Sunday, July 2

Casey Demons v Port Melbourne, Casey Fields, 3.30pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 11

Saturday, July 1

Woodville-West Torrens v South Adelaide, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Port Adelaide v West Adelaide, Alberton Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Sunday, July 2

Sturt v Norwood, Wigan Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Glenelg v Central District, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

North Adelaide v Adelaide, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 12

Saturday, July 1

Claremont v Subiaco, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder v South Fremantle, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

East Fremantle v West Coast, WACA, 2.10pm AWST