The Tigers will be without Dustin Martin for their clash against the Lions

Dustin Martin pictured during Richmond's clash against Fremantle in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has been dealt a huge blow with Dustin Martin ruled out of Thursday night's clash against Brisbane.

Martin will miss the round 16 clash at the Gabba after experiencing "flu-like symptoms", the Tigers confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

Noah Cumberland comes in for the four-time All-Australian, with the Tigers' substitute to be named at 6.20pm AEST.

Dustin Martin will miss tonight's match against Brisbane with flu like symptoms.



Our final team and substitute will be announced at 6.20pm. pic.twitter.com/MNVO2mvmDa — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) June 29, 2023

The absence of the three-time premiership player is a blow for the resurgent Tigers, who have won three straight games under interim coach Andrew McQualter.

Martin has averaged 27 disposals during that run, including gathering 35 disposals and kicking three behinds in the win over St Kilda in round 14.

Richmond is 12th on the ladder with a 6-1-7 record, and will enter the top eight if it can upset the Lions on Thursday night.

Learn More 36:06

The Tigers have also recalled Marlion Pickett for their clash against Brisbane, while Jacob Hopper returns from injury with Dion Prestia (calf) and Maurice Rioli jnr (omitted) making way.

Callum Ah Chee is back for Brisbane, taking Kai Lohmann's spot, as the Lions continue their push for a top-four finish.