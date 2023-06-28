The teams are in for Thursday's clash between Brisbane and Richmond

Marlion Pickett, Callum Ah Chee and Maurice Rioli jnr. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has recalled Marlion Pickett for his first game since being charged with burglary offences, while Brisbane has dropped young forward Kai Lohmann for Thursday night's clash at the Gabba.

Pickett was left out of the Tigers' win over St Kilda following the charges laid by WA Police over a series of burglaries in December 2022 and January 2023.

He will be joined in the side by midfield recruit Jacob Hopper, who will play his first game since round nine after suffering a calf injury. Samson Ryan retains his place in the side despite being subbed out with an ankle injury during the win over the Saints.

Dion Prestia (calf) and the omitted Maurice Rioli make way for the two returning Tigers.

The Lions have made just the one change, recalling Callum Ah Chee to the starting 22 after one week in the VFL. It's the first time Ah Chee has been named in the starting side since the preliminary final last year.

Young forward Lohmann makes way after gathering just six touches and no goals against the Saints in round 15.

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Brisbane v Richmond at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: C.Ah Chee

Out: K.Lohmann (omitted), D.Fort (sub)

R15 sub: Darcy Fort

RICHMOND

In: M.Pickett, J.Hopper

Out: D.Prestia (calf), M.Rioli (omitted), H.Ralphsmith (sub)

R14 sub: Hugo Ralphsmith