Izak Rankine celebrates a goal during round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE isn't shying away from the prospect of playing finals, but is aware it faces a tough few weeks between now and September.

The Crows rose up to sixth on the ladder after Saturday's 66-point shellacking of North Melbourne, with coach Matthew Nicks saying the side isn't afraid to look towards finals.

"We're not going to hide from it and not talk about it," Crows coach Matthew Nicks said of the prospect of finals.

"We have got a really tough run, as far as what we need to win from the remaining games.

"But if we get ahead of ourselves and start thinking about that, then we're not concentrating on Essendon (next week) which is where our mindset is right now."

13:24

Full post-match, R16: Crows

Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 16's match against North Melbourne

The 2-13 Roos showed glimpses during the match but were overwhelmed by the Crows' polish. 

"I'm sick of being competitive, I'm sick of being around the mark or getting close ... competitive should be the norm," caretaker coach Brett Ratten said.

"We let ourselves down in the first half, our organisation behind the ball and at some stoppages was really poor and we gave up some cheap goals.

"Really, halftime should have been a bit closer than what it was.

"But the second half was chalk and cheese."

07:26

Full post-match, R16: Kangaroos

Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 16's match against Adelaide

Ratten expects Alastair Clarkson to resume as North Melbourne's head coach within weeks.

But Ratten isn't exactly certain when Clarkson, who will return to the club in a reduced capacity next week, will take complete charge again.

Clarkson, citing his mental wellbeing amid being involved in the Hawthorn racism controversy, stepped away in mid-May.

He will return to North's football department next week without initially featuring on match days.

Ratten is unclear when Clarkson will return to the coaching box.

08:25

Highlights: Adelaide v North Melbourne

The Crows and Kangaroos clash in round 16

"We are going to work through that," Ratten said.

"Al will come back and be part of the footy program in some capacity.

"But I think the coaching part will stay with me for a little bit and then there'll be a transition period.

"So that will be after a couple of weeks, let him get back in ... we're not putting on 'it's going to happen right here today and that's when we hand the keys over'.

"It will be a bit of a transition period so we'll work through that."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:55

    Murphy goes all the way with running ripper

    Lachie Murphy runs to 50 and drills it home to open proceedings

    AFL
  • 00:47

    O'Brien taps into Rankine's lap and Izak does the rest

    Izak Rankine finishes beautifully after a brilliant Reilly O'Brien assist from the stoppage

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Coleman-Jones bowls over Murray and ignites fire

    Callum Coleman-Jones makes late contact with Nick Murray and Adelaide remonstrates with him

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Butts subbed with concussion concerns after big knock

    Jordon Butts is subbed out of the game after receiving head contact in an aerial contest

    AFL
  • 00:48

    LDU leads North back with slick curler

    Luke Davies-Uniacke sneaks in a terrific running snap to continue North Melbourne's momentum

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Pedlar weaves his magic and curls it to perfection

    Luke Pedlar gathers brilliantly and threads a superb clean snap in traffic

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Walker takes his moment and delivers a cracker

    Taylor Walker applies a strong tackle before nailing an outstanding goal from the boundary

    AFL
