Alastair Clarkson will begin his return to North Melbourne next week after six weeks away from the club

Alastair Clarkson (left) chats with Brett Ratten during North Melbourne's practice match against the Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ALASTAIR Clarkson will return to North Melbourne next week to begin the transition to his role as senior coach.

As reported by AFL.com.au, Clarkson will ease back into the role for about a month, while caretaker coach Brett Ratten continues to guide the Roos' senior men's program.

The four-time Hawthorn premiership coach will initially focus on game analysis and won't be part of the Kangaroos match day set-up, and is expected to resume his role on a full-time basis before the end of the season.

Clarkson stood down on May 18, citing a mental and physical toll attached to an investigation into alleged racism during his time at Hawthorn.

The AFL has since announced no adverse findings against Clarkson, Chris Fagan or Jason Burt over the allegations levelled at the former Hawks trio.

The three men have denied any wrongdoing over the claims, which were raised via an ABC report last September.

The timing of Clarkson's return means he won't be involved on match-day when North Melbourne takes on Hawthorn in round 18.

North president Dr Sonja Hood thanked Ratten, football boss Todd Viney and the football department for their work in Clarkson's absence.

She said Clarkson had made the right decision to step away from the club to focus on his physical and mental health, but he was now ready to return.

Alastair Clarkson speaks to his players during North Melbourne's clash with Port Adelaide in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We are pleased that Alastair has been able to get the support he needs to return to the club and work towards doing what he loves most and does best – coach the team," Dr Hood said.

"We’ve had some really good dialogue with Alastair and we’re all comfortable he’s ready to make a return into the football department ahead of getting back in the senior coach’s chair later this season."