Roos forward Blaithin Bogue has capped an incredible year with a first AFLW premiership

Blaithin Bogue poses with an Irish flag after North Melbourne's AFLW Grand Final win over Brisbane on November 29, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IT WAS a year of firsts for Irishwoman Blaithin Bogue – first game, first goal, first All-Australian selection, and now, the sweetest of all, her first AFLW premiership.

All of this came after a 2024 watching from the sidelines as her side won its first AFLW premiership, unable to break into the team.

"When I got my debut, I kind of just wanted to take it one game at a time," Bogue told AFL.com.au after the Grand Final win over Brisbane on Saturday night.

"Such a brilliant side, North Melbourne, so each week I just wanted to keep pushing to stay in the side.

“Thankfully I stayed in until now and got the ultimate goal of winning a premiership, which obviously is something when I came out here I wanted to do, and glad I ticked that off."

And stay in the side she did, with style. After making her debut in round one, she kicked 25 goals across the season, a figure equalled only by Port Adelaide's Indy Tahau, with three crucial goals coming in the Kangaroos' preliminary final win.

The Grand Final was a quieter evening for the 25-year-old, with Bogue acknowledging it was a very high-pressure match.

"Everyone played their role so well, and I think as a team we really connected," she said.

"Some of the girls really stepped up, like Jenna (Bruton) went and kicked three goals, and 'Jammin' (Jas Garner) got a goal in the fourth quarter.

"But yeah, the pressure was high and Brisbane really came at us. They're a brilliant team. Thankfully we just kept our system and held off."

Bogue says that the instructions from coach Darren Crocker after the preliminary final were to enjoy the week.

"I knew it was my last week training with the girls and knew I'd be going home, so I just wanted to enjoy the last week," she said.

"I'll head home for Christmas, head home for a couple of months and then head back out for the pre-season."

North Melbourne said on Sunday morning that the Irishwoman had postponed surgery on her left shoulder with the club's support, after a second dislocation at Gaelic training in March. She played this season with her shoulder heavily strapped, avoiding a third dislocation, and will have the operation in the coming days.