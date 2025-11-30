Jenna Bruton rose to the occasion to play a key role in the Kangaroos' Grand Final win

Alice O'Loughlin, Jenna Bruton, Tess Craven and Ash Riddell celebrate a goal during North Melbourne's AFLW Grand Final against Brisbane on November 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DURING North Melbourne's record-breaking AFLW Grand Final victory on Saturday evening, Hot Potato by The Wiggles rang around Ikon Park three times.

It was Jenna Bruton's goal celebration song, and with three goals on the night of nights, Wiggles fans had a little extra to enjoy.

"I'm from a potato farm, and my niece used to love that song. She's grown out of it a little bit, but I picked it because we're potato farmers," Bruton told AFL.com.au.

Now 30 years old, she was part of the Western Bulldogs' premiership team back in her very first season in 2018 and was lured across as part of North Melbourne's inaugural list build the following year.

Having arrived as a midfielder/winger, Bruton has evolved her game since joining the Roos, with coach Darren Crocker preferring her footy smarts and elite skill in the front half of the ground.

She epitomises the North Melbourne ethos: as long as everyone is playing their role, good things will happen. As a half-forward, her job hasn't been to kick goals, rather set up teammates to do so. But on Grand Final day, things looked a little different.

While Brisbane's defenders were scrambling to contain the marking prowess of Tahlia Randall, Kate Shierlaw, and Emma King, Bruton saw her moment.

Sneaking into space undetected, she was repeatedly the option used as the Roos intercepted the footy across the half-forward line and sent the ball back into attack.

"I've been struggling to kick (goals), I haven't kicked a set shot this year, and I luckily had three. Lucky they went through, they almost didn't make the distance," Bruton said.

Even prior to Saturday's Grand Final, Bruton had enjoyed her best return in front of goal – even if she didn't see it that way. With five goals coming into the decider, her three on the night was a career-best return in 89 games.

Her accuracy – three goals from three shots – was representative of the Roos' night. Nine goals for the match with their two behinds both rushed. Bruton alone outscored Brisbane, as Alice O'Loughlin and Vikki Wall each did in last year's flag.

And just as Bruton is a key part of North Melbourne's heartbeat, North Melbourne is embedded in Bruton, and her partner, captain Jasmine Garner.

"We love the club, and love coming to work every day, and just getting better each time we come in," Bruton said.

"All the girls just want to get better each year. So, hopefully we can do it again. We'll push (the winning streak) for as long as we can."