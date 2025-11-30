Erika O'Shea has settled in to become a key part of the all-conquering Roos, and an early lesson helped her discover what it would take

Erika O'Shea poses for a photo after North Melbourne's AFLW Grand Final win over Brisbane on November 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN Erika O'Shea first arrived in Australia to try her hand at AFLW footy back in 2022, she had a reality check.

A big tackle from then-teammate Grace Campbell was an immediate lesson in the physicality she would need to handle should she succeed at Australia's game.

Now, as a two-time premiership player, O'Shea might still be slightly built, but she bounces back up from tough hits ready and raring to go again.

"I've definitely done a lot of gym so I feel like I can take a tackle a bit more now, especially after (strength and conditioning) training. So, I hope I can take a bit of a heavy tackle," O'Shea told AFL.com.au with a laugh.

"We have people like Emma Kearney who's just so physical, and we just strive to learn from them players who are more experienced, and I'm really grateful to be playing alongside such amazing players."

As one of North Melbourne's best in its record back-to-back premiership on Saturday evening, O'Shea played 100 per cent of game time and landed some crucial touches to quell an early Brisbane attack.

Hailing from county Cork in Ireland, O'Shea was almost immediately a first-choice pick across the Roos' half-back line thanks to her speed and elite ball use. She perfectly fit the system that the club was building.

Her importance to that system has steadily grown over her four seasons, culminating in career-best numbers throughout North Melbourne's perfect season this year.

O'Shea has averaged personal best numbers for disposals (16.5), score involvements (2.4) intercepts (6.3), and metres gained (305.5), sitting third at North Melbourne for the latter two.

"With leaders like Jasmine Garner who’s just so calm and never, ever gets stressed, I suppose that goes through the group, and she relaxes all of us and sets the tone," O'Shea said.

"Also, I think just learning more off 'Crock' (Darren Crocker) and Rhys (Harwood) and just backing myself. They put a lot of belief in the players and I just wanted to try as hard as I can for them because they believed in me to play."

Throwing extra credit to Harwood, who is a senior assistant coach and one of the architects of North Melbourne's AFLW program, it's the intricacies and time he provides players that helps them improve.

"He's someone who you can go to about everything and (will) give you in-depth knowledge about absolutely anything you need for the game. I'm so grateful to learn off someone like him. He's so intelligent, he knows the game inside out, and (is) just a pure leader," O'Shea said.

Erika O'Shea celebrates North Melbourne's AFLW Grand Final win over Brisbane on November 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

She had the added milestone of reaching her 50th career game in the Grand Final win. Not that it was on her mind at all.

"It was weird, but we had a job to do and that was the main thing," O'Shea said.

"As soon as I started my warm-up, I forgot about that."