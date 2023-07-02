Ross Lyon addresses players during the round 16 clash between West Coast and St Kilda on July 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ROSS Lyon was like a "disappointed father" when he addressed his St Kilda team at half-time on Sunday, warning the players that they risked wasting nine months of hard work if they didn't respond against West Coast.

The Saints were forced to come from 31 points down in the second quarter to secure an important win at Optus Stadium, with the visitors appearing to be in trouble at half-time against a ferocious Eagles team that played with more spirit than at any point this season.

EAGLES v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

Lyon, who had entered the match fearing the worst, described the contest as a "see-saw of emotion", with the coach still getting his head around the "lack of system" in the first half versus the second.

Learn More 08:26

"At half-time I spoke about wasting nine months of hard work. I think that hit home because we've been pretty good," he said.

"But I'm still trying to understand the lack of system and how we want to plan the first half to the second tonight, I still can't get my head around it.

"I was a really disappointed father today. I didn't raise my voice. I don't think I've raised my voice at them. Some players might say I have.

"But over the journey it wouldn't be too many times. Sometimes you've just got to point out what needs to be done … you appeal to your leaders."

Learn More 07:59

Lyon said the Eagles' ability to rack up marks in the second quarter (43-13) was embarrassing for his team and pushing up in defence in the second quarter had helped turn the tide.

"After half-time, 16 shots to six, and we have a guy, former Champion Data, and they dive into the stats and talking about 'shot equity'," Lyon said.

"There's times we’ve won by 30 and on shot equity we should have won by nine. But on shot equity today he said, 'You should have won by 40'. It didn't feel like that, that's for sure."

Learn More 06:06

Lyon said midfielder Brad Hill, who was able to return after leaving the field with a knee complaint in the last quarter, should be fine for next Saturday's clash against Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, while defender Josh Battle suffered concussion.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:34 Owens opens scoring in a fantastic flash Mitch Owens caresses through a classy major directly from the opening bounce

00:43 Long's outrageous bending banana hands Eagles flying start Noah Long curls through an insane checkside goal whilst under pressure on the boundary

00:33 Air Allen finds serious hangtime as Battle leaves field Oscar Allen takes a cracking hanger and Josh Battle is subbed out of the game as a result

00:38 Happy Hewett delivers all-time celebration after special major Elijah Hewett nails his first career goal from a tight angle and he reacts ecstatically

00:38 Higgins roller and Butler poker brings Saints closer Jack Higgins threads a crafty bouncing major before Dan Butler's smart soccer finish

00:38 Electric Elijah provides again with cracking crumbing finish Elijah Hewett swoops on the stoppage and curls through a fantastic goal

08:26 Highlights: West Coast v St Kilda The Eagles and Saints clash in round 16

07:59 Full post-match, R16: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 16's match against West Coast

07:44 Full post-match, R16: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round 16's match against St Kilda

While disappointed to lose, West Coast coach Adam Simpson described his team's ability to bring effort as "fantastic" after prioritising that part of the game following last week's 171-point loss to Sydney.

"It does feel like we've had a win just being competitive, which I hate to say it, but I suppose it's a step forward," Simpson said.

"When they play the way they did and showed everyone something, I'm glad everyone turned up before quarter-time.

Learn More 07:44

"Our crowd have been hanging in there for so long and to give a bit of effort, we really appreciate the crowd today."

Simpson was also pleased with his team's ability to respond when challenged in the third quarter, with young midfielder Elijah Hewett providing a highlight when he hit a forward 50 contest at pace and snapped a terrific goal.

"I know Hewett did a lap of honor. Someone compared it to Warnie's 700th wicket, but that's great," Simpson said.

"That's great excitement for our fans. You've got nine kids playing, seeing those guys produce little snippets of the future is fantastic and being in the game with five minutes to go, I thought we didn't roll over, but it was a challenge in the second half."

Learn More 00:38

Simpson said star midfielder Tim Kelly and youngster Luke Edwards had been withdrawn pre-game because of the flu and should be available for next Saturday's clash against Brisbane at the Gabba.

Experienced defender Jeremy McGovern is also pushing to return from a hamstring injury, but key forward Jack Darling ended the match sore after being substituted with a shoulder injury.

"It was a reluctant sub, I don't think he was too happy about it, but he clearly couldn't compete to the level," Simpson said.

"I thought he started really well, he's been under some duress as well, so I thought for the most part he gave everything, and then it was just too sore and we had to sub him."