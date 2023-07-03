Plenty of coaches chose to take their rookie scores off the bench this week

Will Ashcroft in action during the Brisbane and Richmond round 16 clash at the Gabba, June 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE OF the quirks of playing AFL Fantasy is the ability to loophole. That is, if you play a non-playing player on your field, the emergency will count. Round 16 brought up a couple of examples where this was good strategy.

On Thursday night Will Ashcroft posted 95 points and was left on the bench as an emergency by thousands of coaches. Coaches who placed a non-player in the midfield meant that score counted in the 22. Angus Sheldrick enjoyed a big night out on Friday, racking up 93 points as he relished his midfield role for the Swans. As a popular emergency in the forward line, some coaches even traded in a zero to take his score.

Angus Sheldrick in action during the Sydney and Geelong round 16 clash at the SCG, June 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Roy and Warnie both employed this strategy to help boost their scores on the weekend. Like some believe the Mankad is 'just not cricket' despite being in the rules, Calvin believes loopholing isn’t in the spirit of Fantasy. While he wants to get the community on board, there’s little chance of this as the boys have a laugh on the podcast.

The Traders run through popular trades for round 17 and answer plenty of your questions on this week’s episode of Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

In this week’s episode …

1:30 - "I don't want them to come on my end of season trip. I don't like them."

4:00 - Jordan Dawson was Calvin's captain this week and gets the +3.

7:15 - If Warnie went someone else as captain rather than Rory Laird, he'd be the top scorer.

11:40 - Roy's selection of Kieren Briggs and Darcy Cameron get his -3.

14:10 - Harry Sheezel picked up the five votes in the Cash Cow of the Year.

17:00 - Is there a chance Josh Dunkley misses after being subbed out?

20:30 - Does Jaxon Binns get a gig at Carlton after this VFL form?

25:00 - Can we still be playing rookies on field? Who can we back in?

28:15 - Calvin wants an agreement across the Fantasy community to not loophole this week.

32:00 - How do The Traders sit on trading in a red dot to take a bench score?

35:45 - Is Harry Himmelberg the pick of the value DEFs and FWDs to get?

40:00 - Was 85 from Callum Mills enough to back him in at $683,000?

48:00 – Most-traded players ahead of round 17 with The Traders' moves.

50:00 - Questions from social media

53:30 - Who is the better pick out of James Sicily or Sam Docherty?

57:00 - Who to trade out of Will Day and Darcy Cameron?

59:50 - "You need Tim English ASAP".

