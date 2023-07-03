Gold Coast faces another big challenge this week against Port Adelaide

Noah Anderson in action during the round 16 match between Gold Coast and Collingwood, July 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast is resolute it can bounce back against Port Adelaide on Saturday night, despite vice-captain Noah Anderson conceding its confidence had taken a hit at the weekend.

The Suns were back on their training oval at Carrara for a light session on Monday morning, following a "pretty tough" review of the 78-point trouncing at the hands of Collingwood.

Anderson, who at times looked like one man holding back an army with his 35 disposals against the Magpies, said Gold Coast had to learn from the defeat and then move on.

"Obviously it was a disappointing result for our club, but footy moves quick, so we've got to get ready for Port Adelaide," he said.

Suns players leave the ground at half-time of the round 16 clash between Gold Coast and Collingwood at Heritage Bank Stadium on July 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We don't think we brought our best footy. They're a really good side and that's the benchmark for the competition.

"I don't think we're that much a worse team than them. I just didn't think we played our brand on the day, so it was disappointing."

Anderson said there was no doubt the effort was there, laying blame at structural and technical mistakes by the players for the horror loss.

The 22-year-old midfielder conceded the team's confidence had copped a whack.

"Maybe a little bit, as naturally it would," he said.

"But we've been building our confidence levels and belief over years, not just individual matches.

"We know we've got the team capable. We've got the group that will invest and get better.

"If we want to play finals then you're going to have to beat the best teams, so it's a great opportunity for us at the right time."