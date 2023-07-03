Running defender will miss weeks, but a star may return along with young pair

Jayden Short in action during round 6 match between Melbourne and Richmond at the MCG on April 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND’S slender hopes of a surprise finals surge have taken a hit with Jayden Short ruled out for the medium term due to a hamstring injury suffered against Brisbane last Thursday night.

The news of Short's injury has been softened somewhat by the club announcing young pair Jacob Bauer and Sam Banks will debut against Sydney in round 17.

Dustin Martin is also expected to be available after missing the Lions clash through illness, while fellow midfielder Dion Prestia is a chance to return from a calf strain.

Short has been a crucial part of Richmond's structure over the past few seasons with his drive out of defence, breaking lines with long kicking that also adds an extra dimension to Richmond's goalscoring options.

Before leaving the game early at the Gabba, Short had slotted a long set shot – his sixth goal in the past three weeks despite not having a disposal inside the forward 50.

Bauer, selected by Richmond in the 2022 mid-season draft, was the hero in the club's one-point VFL victory against Brisbane on the weekend, starring down back for the first three quarters before being shifted forwards and kicking three of the Tigers' last four goals, including the matchwinner after the final siren.

His inclusion should take some heat off Jack Riewoldt while Tom Lynch is on the sidelines.

Wingman Banks, taken with pick 29 in the 2021 draft, has been in excellent form at state league level with a senior debut looking imminent for a number of weeks.

The 20-year-old Tasmanian has been named as an AFL emergency on several occasions and is averaging over 19 disposals a game at VFL level this year.