Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 17.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Butts
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Andrew McPherson
|Quad
|4 weeks
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Butts suffered concussion in a marking contest against North Melbourne and has started light running as he makes his way through the 12-day protocols. Taylor is hoping to start running either late this week or early next week, while Doedee has returned to the club full time. The defender is focused on upper body gym work and some "lower body contractions to work on his knee". – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Ah Chee
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Noah Answerth
|Face
|4 weeks
|Nakia Cockatoo
|Hamstring
|Test
|Josh Dunkley
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Fullarton
|Hamstring
|Test
|Rhys Mathieson
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Dunkley did not train on Tuesday and has subsequently been ruled out of Saturday's match against West Coast. Former captain Dayne Zorko trained strongly and is now available, while the Lions are hopeful Cockatoo will also be available. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom De Koning
|Knee
|Test
|Paddy Dow
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Corey Durdin
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Zac Fisher
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Ollie Hollands
|Collarbone
|3 weeks
|Alex Mirkov
|Heart
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Knee
|Test
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues will put ruck duo De Koning and Pittonet through fitness tests at main training on Friday, with both genuine week-to-week prospects as things stand. Dow suffered a concussion at VFL level and won't play this week, while Fisher is also unlikely to return as he nurses a minor hamstring strain. Sam Durdin (hamstring) and Caleb Marchbank (ankle) made their comebacks through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Nathan Kreuger
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Brayden Maynard
|Shoulder
|Test
|Brody Mihocek
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Steele Sidebottom
|Knee
|1 week
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Craig McRae has some headaches inside 50 with Mihocek ruled out of Friday night’s game against the Western Bulldogs with hamstring tightness. Kreuger has entered the AFL’s concussion protocols following a head knock in the VFL. Dan McStay didn’t play in the VFL due to illness but is available for selection this weekend. Maynard hurt his shoulder again on the weekend and will be assessed later in the week. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jayden Davey
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Draper
|Hip
|TBC
|Jaiden Hunter
|Back
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|2 weeks
|James Stewart
|Foot/Personal
|2 weeks
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
The Bombers got Dylan Shiel back last week, but Draper is set to be sidelined again as he continues to recover from a hip issue. Reid has undergone surgery on his hamstring and is likely to miss the rest of the season. In some good news on the injury front, Setterfield and Stewart are inching closer to returns. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Emmett
|Concussion
|1 week
|Nat Fyfe
|Foot
|TBC
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Fyfe has suffered a stress fracture in the left foot plagued by plantar fasciitis this year, putting his season in doubt. The Dockers are hoping the dual Brownlow medallist, who is now in a moonboot, will be able to return this year. Chapman, who was on the verge of returning from a hamstring injury, reported tightness in the opposite hamstring and did not play his planned WAFL minutes. The club is taking a conservative approach and ruled him out this week. Emmett sustained a head knock during main training last week and has entered concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Cameron
|Concussion
|Test
|Jon Ceglar
|Ankle
|Short term
|Jhye Clark
|Foot
|Medium term
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|Short term
|Cam Guthrie
|Toe
|Medium term
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Medium term
|Sam Simpson
|Hand
|Short term
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Cameron is making progress on his path out of concussion protocols and could be available for Sunday’s game against North Melbourne. The Coleman medallist didn’t face Sydney due to the graphic concussion he suffered in round 15. Conway is back in full training and closing in on a return. Mark O’Connor will be available this weekend if he completes training after missing the draw due to a minor adductor strain. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Jeffrey
|Foot
|5-6 weeks
|Touk Miller
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Miller just has to get through training this week to be available to face Port Adelaide after running strongly the past week or two. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|Test
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|TBC
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants are hopeful of regaining Daniels for Saturday's clash with the Hawks, but will take no risks given his troublesome hamstrings. Phil Davis (calf) and Jason Gillbee (concussion) made their comebacks through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jarman Impey
|Back
|Test
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|Season
|Josh Morris
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Fionn O'Hara
|Knee
|TBC
|James Sicily
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Impey missed the loss to Carlton due to a back injury and will need to prove his fitness later in the week ahead of the trip to face GWS. Tyler Brockman is available for selection after missing last week due to illness, while Changkuoth Jiath made a successful return from a calf and Achilles issue in the VFL on the weekend. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bayley Fritsch
|Foot
|7-8 weeks
|Michael Hibberd
|Kidney
|2 weeks
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Clayton Oliver
|Hamstring
|Test
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Fritsch underwent surgery on Tuesday after scans confirmed a fractured foot which will sideline him for at least the rest of the home and away season. Oliver could make his highly-anticipated return from a lingering hamstring issue but will need to pass a fitness before getting the final tick of approval. Hibberd is still a couple of weeks away from a return after suffering a lacerated kidney in round 15. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Bonar
|Knee
|Test
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|5 weeks
|Hamish Free
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Powell
|Ankle
|Test
|Liam Shiels
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos will put both Powell and Shiels through fitness tests later this week before determining their availability for Sunday's clash with the Cats, though it would appear unlikely they will play. Comben is still over a month away, but Josh Goater (knee) returned through the VFL last week and Bonar could make his comeback this weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Clurey
|Back
|4 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Jones
|Jaw
|Test
|Scott Lycett
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Brynn Teakle
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Big setback losing Lycett for another week or two on top of Saturday's late scratching against Essendon. Fantasia can't quite get on top of his hamstring problems but will be tested this week, while Jones should be available for his first game in a month. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Seth Campbell
|Adductor
|1-3 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|7-12 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|7-12 weeks
|Rhyan Mansell
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Dion Prestia
|Calf
|Test
|Jayden Short
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Kaleb Smith
|Ankle
|Season
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Dustin Martin is available to face Sydney after missing last week's heavy loss to Brisbane with illness, while Prestia is a test. Given the latter's lengthy soft-tissue injury history, he is unlikely to be risked if there is any doubt. Short has suffered a "medium-term" hamstring injury. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Josh Battle
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Bytel
|Abdomen
|TBC
|Hunter Clark
|Knee
|Test
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|6 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Hamstring
|Test
|Brad Hill
|Knee
|TBC
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|TBC
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|Test
|Tim Membrey
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Seb Ross
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
St Kilda will be without Battle after he suffered a concussion in the first half of Sunday's win over West Coast in Perth. Ross and Hill both injured their knees at Optus Stadium and are in doubt for this Saturday night's game against Melbourne. McKenzie has suffered another calf setback and could be sidelined again. Clark is pressing to be available for the first time since he injured his MCL in round 11. Hayes is set to play for the first time at any level since rupturing his ACL in round six last year. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Amartey
|Managed
|1 week
|Jacob Konstanty
|Quad
|2-4 weeks
|Peter Ladhams
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|Season
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Matt Roberts
|Knee
|Test
|Marc Sheather
|Foot
|Season
|Cooper Vickery
|Foot
|TBC
|Chad Warner
|Calf
|TBC
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Lance Franklin will return for his first game since round 13 when the Swans face the Tigers on Thursday night. Warner will miss again, while Amartey will be managed. Sam Wicks is available following his suspension. Roberts is a chance to return via the VFL. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Greg Clark
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Darling
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Harry Edwards
|Groin
|6-7 weeks
|Luke Foley
|Hamstring
|Test
|Callum Jamieson
|Hip
|1 week
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|5-6 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|Season
|Samo Petrevski-Seton
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Rotham
|Thumb
|4 weeks
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jake Waterman
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Connor West
|Knee
|TBC
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Elliot Yeo
|Hip
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Darling is the main concern this week for the Eagles, who are expected to confirm the extent of his shoulder issue on Tuesday evening. McGovern hasn't played since round three but the defender is a strong chance to return from hamstring surgery if he gets through training on Wednesday. Tim Kelly and Luke Edwards missed last week with illness but the club expects them to be available to face Brisbane. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hayden Crozier
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Harvey Gallagher
|Finger
|Test
|Riley Garcia
|Groin
|Test
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Liam Jones
|Arm
|6-8 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Tim O'Brien
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Hamstring
|Test
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Updated: July 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Richards is pushing to return ahead of schedule after missing the past month with a hamstring strain. The half-back will need to prove his fitness later in the week but is on track to return against Collingwood on Friday night. The Dogs are still without Jones down back but Johannisen is closing in on a return after missing the past two months with a hamstring strain. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list