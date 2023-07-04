Nat Fyfe sits at the back of the bench after being subbed out of the game between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 17.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Butts Concussion 1-2 weeks Tom Doedee Knee Season Andrew McPherson Quad 4 weeks Zac Taylor Foot 4-6 weeks Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Butts suffered concussion in a marking contest against North Melbourne and has started light running as he makes his way through the 12-day protocols. Taylor is hoping to start running either late this week or early next week, while Doedee has returned to the club full time. The defender is focused on upper body gym work and some "lower body contractions to work on his knee". – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Ah Chee Concussion 1-2 weeks Noah Answerth Face 4 weeks Nakia Cockatoo Hamstring Test Josh Dunkley Calf 1-2 weeks Tom Fullarton Hamstring Test Rhys Mathieson Hamstring 2 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Suspension Round 18 Carter Michael Quad 1-2 weeks Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Dunkley did not train on Tuesday and has subsequently been ruled out of Saturday's match against West Coast. Former captain Dayne Zorko trained strongly and is now available, while the Lions are hopeful Cockatoo will also be available. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom De Koning Knee Test Paddy Dow Concussion 1-2 weeks Corey Durdin Knee 1-2 weeks Zac Fisher Hamstring TBC Ollie Hollands Collarbone 3 weeks Alex Mirkov Heart Season Sam Philp Foot Season Marc Pittonet Knee Test Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will put ruck duo De Koning and Pittonet through fitness tests at main training on Friday, with both genuine week-to-week prospects as things stand. Dow suffered a concussion at VFL level and won't play this week, while Fisher is also unlikely to return as he nurses a minor hamstring strain. Sam Durdin (hamstring) and Caleb Marchbank (ankle) made their comebacks through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot Season Nathan Kreuger Concussion 1-2 weeks Brayden Maynard Shoulder Test Brody Mihocek Hamstring 1 week Steele Sidebottom Knee 1 week Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Craig McRae has some headaches inside 50 with Mihocek ruled out of Friday night’s game against the Western Bulldogs with hamstring tightness. Kreuger has entered the AFL’s concussion protocols following a head knock in the VFL. Dan McStay didn’t play in the VFL due to illness but is available for selection this weekend. Maynard hurt his shoulder again on the weekend and will be assessed later in the week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jayden Davey Knee Season Sam Draper Hip TBC Jaiden Hunter Back Season Harrison Jones Ankle Season Zach Reid Hamstring TBC Will Setterfield Foot 2 weeks James Stewart Foot/Personal 2 weeks Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers got Dylan Shiel back last week, but Draper is set to be sidelined again as he continues to recover from a hip issue. Reid has undergone surgery on his hamstring and is likely to miss the rest of the season. In some good news on the injury front, Setterfield and Stewart are inching closer to returns. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tom Emmett Concussion 1 week Nat Fyfe Foot TBC Matt Taberner Back TBC Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Fyfe has suffered a stress fracture in the left foot plagued by plantar fasciitis this year, putting his season in doubt. The Dockers are hoping the dual Brownlow medallist, who is now in a moonboot, will be able to return this year. Chapman, who was on the verge of returning from a hamstring injury, reported tightness in the opposite hamstring and did not play his planned WAFL minutes. The club is taking a conservative approach and ruled him out this week. Emmett sustained a head knock during main training last week and has entered concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Cameron Concussion Test Jon Ceglar Ankle Short term Jhye Clark Foot Medium term Toby Conway Foot Short term Cam Guthrie Toe Medium term Flynn Kroeger Knee Medium term Sam Simpson Hand Short term Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Cameron is making progress on his path out of concussion protocols and could be available for Sunday’s game against North Melbourne. The Coleman medallist didn’t face Sydney due to the graphic concussion he suffered in round 15. Conway is back in full training and closing in on a return. Mark O’Connor will be available this weekend if he completes training after missing the draw due to a minor adductor strain. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Jeffrey Foot 5-6 weeks Touk Miller Knee Test Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Miller just has to get through training this week to be available to face Port Adelaide after running strongly the past week or two. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brent Daniels Hamstring Test Cooper Hamilton Foot TBC Darcy Jones Knee Season Adam Kennedy Knee Season Braydon Preuss Back TBC Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful of regaining Daniels for Saturday's clash with the Hawks, but will take no risks given his troublesome hamstrings. Phil Davis (calf) and Jason Gillbee (concussion) made their comebacks through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jarman Impey Back Test Max Lynch Concussion Season Josh Morris Shoulder TBC Fionn O'Hara Knee TBC James Sicily Suspension Round 18 Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Impey missed the loss to Carlton due to a back injury and will need to prove his fitness later in the week ahead of the trip to face GWS. Tyler Brockman is available for selection after missing last week due to illness, while Changkuoth Jiath made a successful return from a calf and Achilles issue in the VFL on the weekend. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bayley Fritsch Foot 7-8 weeks Michael Hibberd Kidney 2 weeks Tom McDonald Ankle 4-6 weeks Clayton Oliver Hamstring Test Kye Turner Groin TBC Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Fritsch underwent surgery on Tuesday after scans confirmed a fractured foot which will sideline him for at least the rest of the home and away season. Oliver could make his highly-anticipated return from a lingering hamstring issue but will need to pass a fitness before getting the final tick of approval. Hibberd is still a couple of weeks away from a return after suffering a lacerated kidney in round 15. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Bonar Knee Test Charlie Comben Ankle 5 weeks Hamish Free Shoulder Season Brayden George Knee Season Jack Mahony Shoulder Season Tom Powell Ankle Test Liam Shiels Calf Test Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will put both Powell and Shiels through fitness tests later this week before determining their availability for Sunday's clash with the Cats, though it would appear unlikely they will play. Comben is still over a month away, but Josh Goater (knee) returned through the VFL last week and Bonar could make his comeback this weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Clurey Back 4 weeks Orazio Fantasia Hamstring Test Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Lachie Jones Jaw Test Scott Lycett Knee 1-2 weeks Brynn Teakle Foot 4-5 weeks Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Big setback losing Lycett for another week or two on top of Saturday's late scratching against Essendon. Fantasia can't quite get on top of his hamstring problems but will be tested this week, while Jones should be available for his first game in a month. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Seth Campbell Adductor 1-3 weeks Mate Colina Back 7-12 weeks Josh Gibcus Hamstring 4-6 weeks Tom Lynch Foot 7-12 weeks Rhyan Mansell Suspension Round 18 Dion Prestia Calf Test Jayden Short Hamstring 4-6 weeks Kaleb Smith Ankle Season Robbie Tarrant Hip Indefinite Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Dustin Martin is available to face Sydney after missing last week's heavy loss to Brisbane with illness, while Prestia is a test. Given the latter's lengthy soft-tissue injury history, he is unlikely to be risked if there is any doubt. Short has suffered a "medium-term" hamstring injury. ­– Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot 2-3 weeks Josh Battle Concussion 1-2 weeks Jack Bytel Abdomen TBC Hunter Clark Knee Test Nick Coffield Calf 6 weeks Jack Hayes Hamstring Test Brad Hill Knee TBC Dan McKenzie Calf TBC Angus McLennan Back Test Tim Membrey Knee 4-5 weeks Seb Ross Knee TBC Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda will be without Battle after he suffered a concussion in the first half of Sunday's win over West Coast in Perth. Ross and Hill both injured their knees at Optus Stadium and are in doubt for this Saturday night's game against Melbourne. McKenzie has suffered another calf setback and could be sidelined again. Clark is pressing to be available for the first time since he injured his MCL in round 11. Hayes is set to play for the first time at any level since rupturing his ACL in round six last year. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Managed 1 week Jacob Konstanty Quad 2-4 weeks Peter Ladhams Ankle 1-2 weeks Paddy McCartin Concussion Season Sam Reid Hamstring Season Matt Roberts Knee Test Marc Sheather Foot Season Cooper Vickery Foot TBC Chad Warner Calf TBC Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Lance Franklin will return for his first game since round 13 when the Swans face the Tigers on Thursday night. Warner will miss again, while Amartey will be managed. Sam Wicks is available following his suspension. Roberts is a chance to return via the VFL. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Coby Burgiel Hamstring 6-7 weeks Greg Clark Foot 1-2 weeks Tom Cole Ankle 1-2 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Jack Darling Shoulder TBC Harry Edwards Groin 6-7 weeks Luke Foley Hamstring Test Callum Jamieson Hip 1 week Jamaine Jones Ankle 5-6 weeks Jeremy McGovern Hamstring Test Nic Naitanui Achilles Season Samo Petrevski-Seton Quad 1-2 weeks Josh Rotham Thumb 4 weeks Liam Ryan Hamstring TBC Jake Waterman Illness Indefinite Connor West Knee TBC Isiah Winder Knee 1-2 weeks Elliot Yeo Hip 2-3 weeks Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Darling is the main concern this week for the Eagles, who are expected to confirm the extent of his shoulder issue on Tuesday evening. McGovern hasn't played since round three but the defender is a strong chance to return from hamstring surgery if he gets through training on Wednesday. Tim Kelly and Luke Edwards missed last week with illness but the club expects them to be available to face Brisbane. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hayden Crozier Hamstring 6-8 weeks Harvey Gallagher Finger Test Riley Garcia Groin Test Jason Johannisen Hamstring 2-3 weeks Liam Jones Arm 6-8 weeks Toby McLean Back 2-3 weeks Tim O'Brien Hamstring 6-8 weeks Ed Richards Hamstring Test Roarke Smith Foot Indefinite Updated: July 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Richards is pushing to return ahead of schedule after missing the past month with a hamstring strain. The half-back will need to prove his fitness later in the week but is on track to return against Collingwood on Friday night. The Dogs are still without Jones down back but Johannisen is closing in on a return after missing the past two months with a hamstring strain. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list