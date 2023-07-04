Nat Fyfe sits at the back of the bench after being subbed out of the game between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 17.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Butts  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Tom Doedee  Knee  Season
 Andrew McPherson  Quad  4 weeks
 Zac Taylor  Foot  4-6 weeks
Early prognosis

Butts suffered concussion in a marking contest against North Melbourne and has started light running as he makes his way through the 12-day protocols. Taylor is hoping to start running either late this week or early next week, while Doedee has returned to the club full time. The defender is focused on upper body gym work and some "lower body contractions to work on his knee". – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Callum Ah Chee  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Noah Answerth  Face  4 weeks
 Nakia Cockatoo  Hamstring  Test
 Josh Dunkley  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Tom Fullarton  Hamstring  Test
 Rhys Mathieson  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Lincoln McCarthy  Suspension  Round 18
 Carter Michael  Quad  1-2 weeks
Early prognosis

Dunkley did not train on Tuesday and has subsequently been ruled out of Saturday's match against West Coast. Former captain Dayne Zorko trained strongly and is now available, while the Lions are hopeful Cockatoo will also be available.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom De Koning  Knee  Test
 Paddy Dow  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Corey Durdin  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Zac Fisher  Hamstring  TBC
 Ollie Hollands  Collarbone  3 weeks
 Alex Mirkov  Heart  Season
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Knee  Test
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Early prognosis

The Blues will put ruck duo De Koning and Pittonet through fitness tests at main training on Friday, with both genuine week-to-week prospects as things stand. Dow suffered a concussion at VFL level and won't play this week, while Fisher is also unlikely to return as he nurses a minor hamstring strain. Sam Durdin (hamstring) and Caleb Marchbank (ankle) made their comebacks through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Nathan Kreuger  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Brayden Maynard  Shoulder  Test
 Brody Mihocek  Hamstring  1 week
 Steele Sidebottom  Knee  1 week
Early prognosis

Craig McRae has some headaches inside 50 with Mihocek ruled out of Friday night’s game against the Western Bulldogs with hamstring tightness. Kreuger has entered the AFL’s concussion protocols following a head knock in the VFL. Dan McStay didn’t play in the VFL due to illness but is available for selection this weekend. Maynard hurt his shoulder again on the weekend and will be assessed later in the week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jayden Davey  Knee  Season
 Sam Draper  Hip  TBC
 Jaiden Hunter  Back  Season
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  Season
 Zach Reid  Hamstring  TBC
 Will Setterfield  Foot  2 weeks
 James Stewart  Foot/Personal  2 weeks
Early prognosis

The Bombers got Dylan Shiel back last week, but Draper is set to be sidelined again as he continues to recover from a hip issue. Reid has undergone surgery on his hamstring and is likely to miss the rest of the season. In some good news on the injury front, Setterfield and Stewart are inching closer to returns.Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Tom Emmett  Concussion  1 week
 Nat Fyfe  Foot  TBC
 Matt Taberner  Back  TBC
Early prognosis

Fyfe has suffered a stress fracture in the left foot plagued by plantar fasciitis this year, putting his season in doubt. The Dockers are hoping the dual Brownlow medallist, who is now in a moonboot, will be able to return this year. Chapman, who was on the verge of returning from a hamstring injury, reported tightness in the opposite hamstring and did not play his planned WAFL minutes. The club is taking a conservative approach and ruled him out this week. Emmett sustained a head knock during main training last week and has entered concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jeremy Cameron  Concussion  Test
 Jon Ceglar  Ankle  Short term
 Jhye Clark  Foot  Medium term
 Toby Conway  Foot  Short term
 Cam Guthrie  Toe  Medium term
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Medium term
 Sam Simpson  Hand  Short term
Early prognosis

Cameron is making progress on his path out of concussion protocols and could be available for Sunday’s game against North Melbourne. The Coleman medallist didn’t face Sydney due to the graphic concussion he suffered in round 15. Conway is back in full training and closing in on a return. Mark O’Connor will be available this weekend if he completes training after missing the draw due to a minor adductor strain.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Jeffrey  Foot  5-6 weeks
 Touk Miller  Knee  Test
Early prognosis

Miller just has to get through training this week to be available to face Port Adelaide after running strongly the past week or two. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  Test
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  TBC
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Braydon Preuss  Back  TBC
Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful of regaining Daniels for Saturday's clash with the Hawks, but will take no risks given his troublesome hamstrings. Phil Davis (calf) and Jason Gillbee (concussion) made their comebacks through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jarman Impey  Back  Test
 Max Lynch  Concussion  Season
 Josh Morris  Shoulder  TBC
 Fionn O'Hara  Knee  TBC
 James Sicily  Suspension  Round 18
Early prognosis

Impey missed the loss to Carlton due to a back injury and will need to prove his fitness later in the week ahead of the trip to face GWS. Tyler Brockman is available for selection after missing last week due to illness, while Changkuoth Jiath made a successful return from a calf and Achilles issue in the VFL on the weekend.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bayley Fritsch  Foot  7-8 weeks
 Michael Hibberd  Kidney  2 weeks
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Clayton Oliver  Hamstring  Test
 Kye Turner  Groin  TBC
Early prognosis

Fritsch underwent surgery on Tuesday after scans confirmed a fractured foot which will sideline him for at least the rest of the home and away season. Oliver could make his highly-anticipated return from a lingering hamstring issue but will need to pass a fitness before getting the final tick of approval. Hibberd is still a couple of weeks away from a return after suffering a lacerated kidney in round 15. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Bonar  Knee  Test
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  5 weeks
 Hamish Free  Shoulder  Season
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Powell  Ankle  Test
 Liam Shiels  Calf  Test
Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will put both Powell and Shiels through fitness tests later this week before determining their availability for Sunday's clash with the Cats, though it would appear unlikely they will play. Comben is still over a month away, but Josh Goater (knee) returned through the VFL last week and Bonar could make his comeback this weekend. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Clurey  Back  4 weeks
 Orazio Fantasia  Hamstring  Test
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Lachie Jones  Jaw  Test
 Scott Lycett  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Brynn Teakle  Foot  4-5 weeks
Early prognosis

Big setback losing Lycett for another week or two on top of Saturday's late scratching against Essendon. Fantasia can't quite get on top of his hamstring problems but will be tested this week, while Jones should be available for his first game in a month.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Seth Campbell  Adductor  1-3 weeks
 Mate Colina  Back  7-12 weeks
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Foot  7-12 weeks
 Rhyan Mansell  Suspension  Round 18
 Dion Prestia  Calf  Test
 Jayden Short  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Kaleb Smith  Ankle  Season
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  Indefinite
Early prognosis

Dustin Martin is available to face Sydney after missing last week's heavy loss to Brisbane with illness, while Prestia is a test. Given the latter's lengthy soft-tissue injury history, he is unlikely to be risked if there is any doubt. Short has suffered a "medium-term" hamstring injury. ­– Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  2-3 weeks
 Josh Battle  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Jack Bytel  Abdomen  TBC
 Hunter Clark  Knee  Test
 Nick Coffield  Calf  6 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Hamstring  Test
 Brad Hill  Knee  TBC
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  TBC
 Angus McLennan  Back  Test
 Tim Membrey  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Seb Ross  Knee  TBC
Early prognosis

St Kilda will be without Battle after he suffered a concussion in the first half of Sunday's win over West Coast in Perth. Ross and Hill both injured their knees at Optus Stadium and are in doubt for this Saturday night's game against Melbourne. McKenzie has suffered another calf setback and could be sidelined again. Clark is pressing to be available for the first time since he injured his MCL in round 11. Hayes is set to play for the first time at any level since rupturing his ACL in round six last year.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Amartey  Managed  1 week
 Jacob Konstanty  Quad  2-4 weeks
 Peter Ladhams  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  Season
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Matt Roberts  Knee  Test
 Marc Sheather  Foot  Season
 Cooper Vickery  Foot  TBC
 Chad Warner  Calf  TBC
Early prognosis

Lance Franklin will return for his first game since round 13 when the Swans face the Tigers on Thursday night. Warner will miss again, while Amartey will be managed. Sam Wicks is available following his suspension. Roberts is a chance to return via the VFL. Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  6-7 weeks
 Greg Clark  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Tom Cole  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Jai Culley  Knee  Season
 Jack Darling  Shoulder  TBC
 Harry Edwards  Groin  6-7 weeks
 Luke Foley  Hamstring  Test
 Callum Jamieson  Hip  1 week
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  5-6 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Hamstring  Test
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  Season
 Samo Petrevski-Seton  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Josh Rotham  Thumb  4 weeks
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  TBC
 Jake Waterman  Illness  Indefinite
 Connor West  Knee  TBC
 Isiah Winder  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Elliot Yeo  Hip  2-3 weeks
Early prognosis

Darling is the main concern this week for the Eagles, who are expected to confirm the extent of his shoulder issue on Tuesday evening. McGovern hasn't played since round three but the defender is a strong chance to return from hamstring surgery if he gets through training on Wednesday. Tim Kelly and Luke Edwards missed last week with illness but the club expects them to be available to face Brisbane. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hayden Crozier  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Harvey Gallagher  Finger  Test
 Riley Garcia  Groin  Test
 Jason Johannisen  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Liam Jones  Arm  6-8 weeks
 Toby McLean  Back  2-3 weeks
 Tim O'Brien  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Ed Richards  Hamstring  Test
 Roarke Smith  Foot  Indefinite
Early prognosis

Richards is pushing to return ahead of schedule after missing the past month with a hamstring strain. The half-back will need to prove his fitness later in the week but is on track to return against Collingwood on Friday night. The Dogs are still without Jones down back but Johannisen is closing in on a return after missing the past two months with a hamstring strain. Josh Gabelich

