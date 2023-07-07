Follow all the action from Friday night's clash between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood

Nick Daicos tackles Marcus Bontempelli during Collingwood's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO OF the competition's in-form teams will go head-to-head when the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood lock horns at a sold-out Marvel Stadium in a massive Friday night blockbuster.

Collingwood has only dropped two games this season and sits on top of the ladder, while the Bulldogs have won two on the trot and sit in sixth spot, only percentage behind fourth place.

BULLDOGS v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE

Collingwood made light work of finals hopeful Gold Coast last week with a 78-point win on the road, backing up its come-from-behind win over Adelaide the week prior.

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Anthony Scott

Collingwood: Trent Bianco

The Bulldogs will be keen to back of last week's statement-making victory over Fremantle with another win to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Collingwood has recalled Ash Johnson to replace injured Brody Mihocek, while Jordan De Goey is straight back in after his three-game suspension. The Pies have lost Brayden Maynard to a shoulder issue.

Influential Dogs defender Ed Richards is back from a hamstring injury two weeks ahead of schedule to take on the Magpies.