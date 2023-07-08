Nick Haynes looks on during the R10 match between GWS and St Kilda at Giants Stadium on May 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney will be aiming for its fourth win in a row when it takes on Hawthorn at Giants Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Giants have roared back into finals contention after winning four of their past five games - including a gutsy two-point win over top-four side Melbourne last week.

They now sit in 10th spot on the ladder - one game out of the top eight - while the 16th-placed Hawks will be vying for their fifth win of the season.

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Nick Haynes

Hawthorn: Harry Morrison

Hawthorn has shown glimpses of what it is capable of this year, but has lost the past two games by 67 point and 60 points, and will be looking for a response this week.

Sam Mitchell has omitted three players to make way for Jarman Impey and Tyler Brockman, along with recalled youngster Denver Grainger-Barras.

Greater Western Sydney welcomes back Lachie Whitfield from suspension.

St Kilda and Melbourne will battle it out under the lights at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

Both sides still have their sights set on a top-four spot, with the Demons currently in fourth spot ahead of the fifth-placed Saints by percentage only.

Melbourne is coming off two disappointing losses in a row - to Geelong and the Giants - but all eyes will be on their forward line as they attempt to resurrect their goalkicking accuracy.

The Saints got the win over West Coast last week, but it was far from convincing, getting over the line by just eight points over the bottom-placed side.

The Demons have dropped James Harmes, Kade Chandler and Joel Smith to go along with the injured Bayley Fritsch, with James Jordon, Charlie Spargo and debutant Taj Woewodin coming in.

Jack Billings and Zak Jones are in for their first games of the season but the Saints are missing injured trio Jack Higgins, Brad Hill and Josh Battle.

Will it be lucky 13 for Port Adelaide as it attempts to win its 13th game on the trot when it faces Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval?

The Power had a lucky escape last week with Dan Houston's memorable goal after the siren to down Essendon, but it kept their winning streak alive.

Port sits in second spot on the ladder - but on equal points with top-of-the-table Collingwood.

Gold Coast comes into the game on the back of a 78-point hiding from the Magpies, which put them two games out of the top eight in 12th place.

Co-captain Touk Miller returns in a big boost for the Suns, while Junior Rioli is among three inclusions for the Power.

Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Kai Lohmann

West Coast: Tom Cole