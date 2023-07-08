The Giants have edged past the Hawks in a tough contest

Daniel Lloyd celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney has boosted its finals chances with a hard-fought 13-point win over Hawthorn on Saturday.

The Giants improved to 8-8 and made it five wins from their past six with a 12.13 (85) to 10.12 (72) triumph.

GIANTS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

It was a tough tussle at Giants Stadium, but the win moved GWS level with top-eight sides Adelaide and Essendon on 32 points.

Stephen Coniglio (30 disposals and three goals) inspired the victory, while Jesse Hogan (four goals) and Jake Riccardi (three) combined for seven goals.

Will Day (26 disposals) and Karl Amon (26) impressed for the Hawks, but they fell to 4-12 this season.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:36 Hawks go bang with back-to-back beauties Goals to Dylan Moore and Fergus Greene in quick succession see the Hawks level up proceedings in the first term

00:38 Coniglio's mid-air ripper puts Giants ahead Stephen Coniglio kicks his side back into the lead with this superb soccer-style finish late in the opening term

00:52 Worpel wows with long-range bomb James Worpel puts through this stunning goal from beyond the arc to keep his side within striking range

00:21 Is Haynes in trouble for this dangerous tackle? Nick Haynes could find himself in hot water with the MRO following this dangerous tackle on Josh Ward

00:38 Riccardi party as clever soccer gives breathing room Jake Riccardi produces this superb goal off the deck to push his side's lead out to 20 points

00:45 Booming Macdonald runner keeps Hawks in it Connor Macdonald kicks this sensational long-range running goal to cut the margin late in the final term

08:16 Highlights: GWS v Hawthorn The Giants and Hawks clash in round 17

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 5.3 7.9 9.13 12.13 (85)

HAWTHORN 3.4 7.7 8.8 10.12 (72)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 4, Riccardi 3, Coniglio 3, Lloyd, Green

Hawthorn: Wingard 2, Ward 2, Greene 2, Worpel, Moore, Macdonald, Grainger-Barras

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Coniglio, Taylor, Hogan, Briggs, Riccardi, Perryman

Hawthorn: Newcombe, Day, Amon, Hardwick, Maginness

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Keeffe (hamstring), O'Halloran (hand)

Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Nick Haynes (replaced Lachlan Keeffe in second quarter)

Hawthorn: Harry Morrison (replaced Jarman Impey in fourth quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Giants Stadium