Daniel Lloyd celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney has boosted its finals chances with a hard-fought 13-point win over Hawthorn on Saturday.

The Giants improved to 8-8 and made it five wins from their past six with a 12.13 (85) to 10.12 (72) triumph.

It was a tough tussle at Giants Stadium, but the win moved GWS level with top-eight sides Adelaide and Essendon on 32 points.

Stephen Coniglio (30 disposals and three goals) inspired the victory, while Jesse Hogan (four goals) and Jake Riccardi (three) combined for seven goals.

Will Day (26 disposals) and Karl Amon (26) impressed for the Hawks, but they fell to 4-12 this season.

  00:36

    Hawks go bang with back-to-back beauties

    Goals to Dylan Moore and Fergus Greene in quick succession see the Hawks level up proceedings in the first term

    AFL
  00:38

    Coniglio's mid-air ripper puts Giants ahead

    Stephen Coniglio kicks his side back into the lead with this superb soccer-style finish late in the opening term

    AFL
  00:52

    Worpel wows with long-range bomb

    James Worpel puts through this stunning goal from beyond the arc to keep his side within striking range

    AFL
  00:21

    Is Haynes in trouble for this dangerous tackle?

    Nick Haynes could find himself in hot water with the MRO following this dangerous tackle on Josh Ward

    AFL
  00:38

    Riccardi party as clever soccer gives breathing room

    Jake Riccardi produces this superb goal off the deck to push his side's lead out to 20 points

    AFL
  00:45

    Booming Macdonald runner keeps Hawks in it

    Connor Macdonald kicks this sensational long-range running goal to cut the margin late in the final term

    AFL
  08:16

    Highlights: GWS v Hawthorn

    The Giants and Hawks clash in round 17

    AFL

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY         5.3     7.9     9.13     12.13 (85)
HAWTHORN                                    3.4     7.7      8.8      10.12 (72)

GOALS 
Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 4, Riccardi 3, Coniglio 3, Lloyd, Green
Hawthorn: Wingard 2, Ward 2, Greene 2, Worpel, Moore, Macdonald, Grainger-Barras

BEST 
Greater Western Sydney: Coniglio, Taylor, Hogan, Briggs, Riccardi, Perryman
Hawthorn: Newcombe, Day, Amon, Hardwick, Maginness

INJURIES 
Greater Western Sydney: Keeffe (hamstring), O'Halloran (hand)
Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTITUTES 
Greater Western Sydney: Nick Haynes (replaced Lachlan Keeffe in second quarter)
Hawthorn: Harry Morrison (replaced Jarman Impey in fourth quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Giants Stadium