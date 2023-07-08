GREATER Western Sydney has boosted its finals chances with a hard-fought 13-point win over Hawthorn on Saturday.
The Giants improved to 8-8 and made it five wins from their past six with a 12.13 (85) to 10.12 (72) triumph.
GIANTS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats
It was a tough tussle at Giants Stadium, but the win moved GWS level with top-eight sides Adelaide and Essendon on 32 points.
Stephen Coniglio (30 disposals and three goals) inspired the victory, while Jesse Hogan (four goals) and Jake Riccardi (three) combined for seven goals.
Will Day (26 disposals) and Karl Amon (26) impressed for the Hawks, but they fell to 4-12 this season.
More to come
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 5.3 7.9 9.13 12.13 (85)
HAWTHORN 3.4 7.7 8.8 10.12 (72)
GOALS
Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 4, Riccardi 3, Coniglio 3, Lloyd, Green
Hawthorn: Wingard 2, Ward 2, Greene 2, Worpel, Moore, Macdonald, Grainger-Barras
BEST
Greater Western Sydney: Coniglio, Taylor, Hogan, Briggs, Riccardi, Perryman
Hawthorn: Newcombe, Day, Amon, Hardwick, Maginness
INJURIES
Greater Western Sydney: Keeffe (hamstring), O'Halloran (hand)
Hawthorn: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: Nick Haynes (replaced Lachlan Keeffe in second quarter)
Hawthorn: Harry Morrison (replaced Jarman Impey in fourth quarter)
Crowd: TBC at Giants Stadium