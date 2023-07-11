The Suns are on the hunt for a new coach after dismissing Stuart Dew with 18 months left on his contract

Stuart Dew during Gold Coast's match against Collingwood in R16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has parted ways with senior coach Stuart Dew after five and a half seasons at the helm.

Senior assistant coach Steven King will serve as interim coach for the remainder of 2023.

Dew is in his sixth season at the helm and was contracted until the end of 2024, but after chairman Bob East returned from overseas on Monday, the decision was finalised.

"I want to make it absolutely crystal clear that we are unashamedly holding this club to account at a very high level...it was crystal clear to us that this was a necessary decision,"" East told reporters at a media conference on Tuesday morning.

He added that the club would take an "evidence-based" approach to appointing a new coach who could improve the Suns' on-field results.

Former Richmond coach Damien Hardwick, who walked away from the Tigers in May, is a clear frontrunner for the role.

Richmond president John O'Rourke, Damien Hardwick and CEO Brendon Gale. Picture: Getty Images

Gold Coast CEO Mark Evans said the Suns' history of mid-season losses after looking like finals contenders had ultimately counted against Dew.

Once the board had decided that Dew would not be the senior coach beyond 2023, Evans said it was best for all parties that they part immediately.

Asked if he felt under pressure after moving on the second senior coach in his tenure, Evans said he was confident he would always make the right decision for the club.

East said he totally supported Evans as club CEO, but said it was incumbent on everyone at the club to ensure that the performances and results improved.

East said he had asked Evans to come back to him with recommendations for the next steps to secure the club's new senior coach.

"We feel we have a great opportunity to achieve success with this group but haven't seen the improvement we were after in 2023, and as a football club we must be prepared to make tough decisions in that pursuit of success," East said earlier in a statement.

"Stuart has made a significant contribution to this football club, dedicating countless hours towards helping establish a platform from which our club can grow, and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank him, his wife Sarah and family for the last six years."

Gold Coast chairman Bob East and CEO Mark Evans at a media conference announcing Stuart Dew's sacking on July 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns have been badly beaten in the past fortnight by ladder leaders Collingwood and Port Adelaide, dropping them to a 7-9 win-loss record for the season.

Dew has won no more than 10 games in a season during his five completed years at the club, and has lost three of his past four matches, just as the Suns looked set to mount a charge for the finals.

The 43-year-old finishes with a winning percentage of just 30.2 from 121 games in charge (36 wins, one draw, 84 losses).

After the dismal loss to the Magpies in front of a sold-out Heritage Bank Stadium in round 16, CEO Evans last week stood by Dew as the club's senior coach and backed him to deliver the required results before the end of the season.

But another loss on Saturday, this time to Port Adelaide, and the availability of three-time premiership coach Hardwick, prompted the Suns board to act and dismiss Dew with almost a season and a half remaining on his contract.

Stuart Dew and his players leave the field after Gold Coast's loss to Port Adelaide in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Richmond coach Hardwick, who stepped away from the Tigers in May, said last month that he still had the desire to coach.

"I'd be lying if I said I couldn't see myself doing it. I love it, I miss it. I've been out for two weeks and I wanted to miss it, if that makes sense..." he told the Dyl and Friends podcast with Dylan Buckley.

"At some stage I will probably step back in, when that is, I'm not too sure."

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley, who remains unsigned after the end of this season, also has links to the Gold Coast, having served as a senior assistant coach in 2011, but he is expected to ink a new deal at the Power.

Dew will leave Gold Coast as the club's longest-serving coach but his failure to guide the Suns to the finals in any of his five completed seasons - and the increasing unlikelihood of it happening this year - ultimately sealed his fate.

His win-loss record was superior to that of previous coaches Guy McKenna (27.27 per cent from 2011-14) and Rodney Eade (26.19 per cent from 2015-17).

More to come

Stuart Dew's coaching record at Gold Coast