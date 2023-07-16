Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, WAFL and SANFL action

Elijah Tsatas, Changkuoth Jiath and Simon Menegola. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Adelaide at Stratarama Stadium, Saturday July 15, 1.10pm ACST

Harry Schoenberg dominated as Adelaide recorded a 20-point win over Glenelg on Saturday.

Schoenberg had 28 disposals, 11 tackles, four clearances and kicked 2.2 in a strong performance.

Matt Crouch was typically busy with 34 touches, 12 tackles and seven clearances at Stratarama Stadium.

Kieran Strachan (16 disposals, 46 hitouts and two goals) and Elliott Himmelberg (15 disposals, 28 hitouts and four goals) had big games.

Billy Dowling was important with 24 disposals, 11 tackles and a goal, Jackson Hately had 25 and kicked a major and Luke Nankervis had 21 touches.

Patrick Parnell (23 disposals), Lachlan Gollant (10 and two goals), Brayden Cook (16 and one) and Tyler Brown (20) also contributed.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday July 16, 2.05pm AEST

Top draftee Elijah Tsatas continues to push for a senior debut for the Bombers, picking up a team high 30 disposals in a 10-point win over Geelong on Sunday.

Tsatas, whose first year in the AFL has been hit hard by injury, had an eye-catching 11 clearances against the Cats to go with six marks and his 30 touches.

"I'm just to happy to be out on the park, having such a long rehab stint."



Elijah Tsatas furthered his case for an AFL debut with an outstanding performance in the VFL 👏 pic.twitter.com/QcwJ8dOwHx — 7AFL (@7AFL) July 16, 2023

Massimo D'Ambrosio (26 disposals) also got plenty of the footy, while smalls Anthony Munkara, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Alwyn Davey Jnr each had at least four tackles in a tough and tight contest.

Nik Cox picked up 12 disposals and a goal before being rested for the second half as he eyes a return to the senior side.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v Peel Thunder at Geraldton, Sunday July 16, 2.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday July 16, 2.05pm AEST

Forgotten midfielder Sam Menegola reminded Cris Scott he's available with a big outing in the Cats’ 10-point loss to Essendon on Sunday, the 31-year-old finishing with a game-high 31 disposals.

Mid-season draftee Mitch Hardie was also busy gathering 21 touches and laying five tackles, while category B rookie Ted Clohesy had 19 disposals.

Shannon Neale kicked two goals from 15 disposals, with fellow young ruckman Toby Conway having 13 disposals and 14 hitouts

Midfielder Mitch Knevitt slotted a goal from his 15 disposals, Cooper Whyte had a dozen touches and Ollie Dempsey had 23 disposals and four clearances.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium, Sunday July 16, 1.05pm AEST

There were plenty of senior-listed players in action in the Giants' one-point win against Frankston on Sunday, stating their case to try and fit into the red-hot AFL side.

James Peatling threw himself into every contest, laying 10 tackles, while Cameron Fleeton flew into every contest to take 12 marks on top of 21 disposals.

Teen ruckman Nicholas Madden was strong at the bounces and around the ground, finishing with 30 hitouts, 14 disposals, six tackles and five clearances, while the more experienced Matt Flynn had 22 hitouts and one goal.

Wade Derksen was the Giants' only multiple goalkicker with two, with Jason Gilbee booting one from 19 disposals.

After kicking the sealer as the substitute against Adelaide on Saturday night, Josh Fahey backed up with a 21-disposal outing the next day, while Harry Rowston had 22 touches and six tackles.

Veteran defender Phil Davis showed he's not done yet with 18 disposals and seven marks, and youngster Toby McMullin got the ball 15 times, including six clearances.

Leek Aleer had nine disposals, Conor Stone had nine and Max Gruzewski four.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Box Hill at Arden Street Oval, Sunday July 16, 12.05pm AEST

Small forward Sam Butler was Box Hill's only multiple goalkicker with two in the Hawks' five-point win against North Melbourne on Sunday, but plenty of other senior-listed players hit the scoreboard.

Harry Morrison slotted one goal from his 23 disposals, Henry Hustwaite one from 16 touches and a team-high six tackles, and rookie Ned Long also kicked a goal from his 22 disposals and team-high six clearances.

Key forward Jacob Koschitzke joined the group with a goal as well as helping out in the ruck, and Josh Morris slotted Box Hill's opener.

Josh Morris snaps for @BoxHillHawks, giving them their first major of the game 👌



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy’s VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/fCIctkH8BG — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 16, 2023

Jai Serong (22 disposals, eight marks), Lachie Bramble (24, seven), Cam McKenzie (22 disposals), Bailey McDonald (22) and Cooper Stephens (21) were all busy.

Emerson Jeka was strong in the air, taking eight marks to go with 15 disposals, while category B rookie Josh Bennetts took seven marks and had 14 disposals but was unlucky in front of the big sticks, finishing with just three behinds.

Mid-season rookie Brandon Ryan kicked a goal from 12 touches and eight marks, but fellow mid-season selection, ruckman Clay Tucker, was quieter with just five disposals and a dozen hitouts.

Changkuoth Jiath had 10 touches as he returned to VFL level, on managed minutes, after suffering Achilles soreness on his return to the VFL two weeks ago. The running defender has not played at VFL level since round nine.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Box Hill at Arden Street Oval, Sunday July 16, 12.05pm AEST

Veteran ruckman Todd Goldstein proved himself a class above the level again on Sunday but couldn't do enough to get North Melbourne home against Box Hill on Sunday.

The Roos lost by five points, but 'Goldy' did his bit with 35 hitouts, 28 disposals, 11 marks and five clearances.

Aaron Hall was in his usual ball-magnet mode, finishing with 43 disposals and 11 marks, while Hugh Greenwood was also honest to his bullocking self with a game-high 13 tackles to go with 24 disposals, seven clearances and one goal.

Kayne Turner kicked two goals from 16 touches, Blake Drury slotted one from 12, Phoenix Spicer one from 10 and mid-season draftee Robert Hansen jnr booted one from 13 disposals.

Charlie Lazzaro (27 disposals, five tackles), Will Phillips (24, six clearances), Will Phillips (24), Aiden Bonar (19) and Miller Bergman (18) were all busy, along with Kallan Dawson (14).

Will Phillips on a mission 😤



🎥: https://t.co/TisHRmMrq7 pic.twitter.com/LhGm5n4s2J — North Melbourne Reserves (@NMFCReserves) July 16, 2023

Developing ruckman Jacob Edwards had five disposals, while Ben Cunnington was a late withdrawal before the game.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v North Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Saturday July 15, 2.10pm ACST

Riley Bonner was in everything as Port Adelaide secured a comfortable 38-point win over North Adelaide on Saturday.

The midfielder had a game-high 32 touches, another game-high 15 marks, five tackles and two goals to star as Port moved a game clear in the top five.

The sides were on equal points on the ladder heading into the match, but the win has moved the Power ahead in fourth spot.

Hugh Jackson and Orazio Fantasia each kicked three goals, with Jackson busy across the ground with 25 disposals and five tackles.

After being omitted from the senior side this week, mid-season draftee Quinton Narkle had 13 touches and one goal, while Jake Pasini stood tall down back with six marks and six tackles.

Francis Evans (20 disposals, six tackles), Trent Dumont (2, seven marks) and Tom McCallum (14, five) were also strong in the win.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Richmond at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday July 15, 11.35am AEST

After serving a three-game suspension that cost him his AFL spot, Rhyan Mansell starred for Richmond in its 13-point win over Southport on Saturday.

The small forward had 25 possessions, eight marks, six tackles and two goals to immediately get back in the conversation for a senior return.

Key forward Kaelan Bradtke will also garner some interest after kicking three goals, as the Tigers look for someone to help lighten the load on Jack Riewoldt, while Noah Cumberland slotted two majors.

Midfielders Tyler Sonsie (27 disposals, six clearances) and Thomson Dow (21, four) also hit the scoreboard with one goal each, as did Judson Clarke (16 disposals, seven marks).

Juddy Clarke with a massive final quarter moment 👏#gotiges pic.twitter.com/9PjK7eCnEB — Richmond VFL (@RichmondVFL) July 15, 2023

Tom Brown continued his excellent season with 26 touches, while mid-season draftee James Trezise got plenty of it with 24 touches.

Without a recognized ruckman in the lineup the tap work was left to the versatile Bigoa Nyuon, and while he was dominated at the bounces with just eight hitouts, 'Biggy' did plenty around the ground gathering 18 touches, 10 marks and kicking a goal.

Richmond's other mid-season pick, small forward Matthew Coulthard managed a goal, while teenager Steely Green had 11 disposals.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Footscray at Tramway Oval, Friday July 14, 12.05pm AEST

Ruckman Tom Hickey was among his team's best players to thrust his name back in front of John Longmire.

The 32-year-old, who was dropped from the team for Thursday night's AFL clash, kicked two goals from 12 disposals and had 24 hitouts as the Swans fell by 62 points to the Dogs.

Fellow big man Peter Ladhams also booted two majors, with youngster Will Gould adding two of his own from 12 touches.

Mid-season draft pick-up Jack Buller was excellent with 23 disposals and a goal, while Dylan Stephens continued to rack up possessions with 32 to his name and Matt Roberts had 28 to go with seven tackles.

Lachlan McAndrew was the side's other goalscorer.

Untried defender Lachlan Rankin had 22 disposals, with fellow youngsters Harrison Arnold (16), Hugo Hall-Kahan (11) and Jaiden Magor (10) also getting amongst it.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v West Perth at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday July 15, 5.10pm AWST

West Coast remains rooted to the bottom of the table without a win after falling to West Perth by 28 points.

Midfielder Xavier O'Neill was a standout performer with 32 disposals, while Zane Trew (28) and Isiah Winder (27) also gave Eagles fans a welcome sight in a disappointing season.

Luke Foley (24) was another to get his hands dirty alongside Greg Clark (23), Rhett Bazzo (21) and Luke Edwards (20).

Callum Jamieson kicked a goal from 16 touches, while category B rookie Tyrell Dewar and ruckman Harry Barnett booted a major each, the latter also picking up 23 hitouts and six marks.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Footscray at Tramway Oval, Friday July 14, 12.05pm AEST

Axed forward Rory Lobb booted two goals to help Footscray to a big 62-point win over Sydney.

The former Docker, who was dropped for Thursday night's AFL game against the Swans, had a quiet start in the VFL before finishing with 15 disposals, six marks and 10 hitouts.

Learn More 01:18

Ex-Demon Oskar Baker, fresh off signing a two-year contract extension during the week, kicked three majors from 22 touches to put his hand up for a recall to the senior team, while small forward Arty Jones also bagged two goals.

Oskar Baker has three goals in the opening for @FootscrayVFL



Watch all the Smithy's VFL action live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/zfEJQKeNyg — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 14, 2023

Buku Khamis was again the Dogs' leading goalscorer with four, while former Bendigo Pioneers captain Harvey Gallagher, taken with pick No.39 in last year's draft, was a standout with 29 disposals and two goals.

Ruckman Jordon Sweet had 25 hitouts to go with his 18 disposals and a goal, while Toby McLean was among the best with 27 touches and a goal.

Robbie McComb had 24 disposals, Jedd Busslinger and Luke Cleary 21 each, and Josh Bruce 19.