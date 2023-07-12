Hayden Young will miss this weekend's match against the top-of-the-table Collingwood

Hayden Young handballs during the R17 match between Fremantle and Carlton at Optus Stadium on July 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE defender Hayden Young will miss Saturday's clash against Collingwood at the MCG after pulling up sore this week with an ankle complaint.

Young is among a group of Dockers with fresh concerns ahead of the must-win clash, with a six-day break proving costly to his chances.

Fremantle must beat the ladder-leading Magpies to keep any chance of playing finals alive, with Young's confirmed loss a significant blow.

The Dockers will already be without key defender Brennan Cox (ankle), while captain Alex Pearce is expected to be available but did not train on Wednesday.

Young has played all 16 games this season and averaged 22.2 disposals and 5.0 rebound 50s, with the 22-year-old among Freo's best against Carlton.

The Dockers could call on half-back recruit Corey Wagner to fill his role against the Magpies after some impressive WAFL form, while mid-season recruit Ethan Stanley is an option.

The Dockers have lost four of their past five games, including falling to a 53-point defeat to Carlton on Sunday, and will be without suspended gun Caleb Serong against the Magpies.

With its finals chances hanging by a thread, Fremantle held an honest review on Tuesday.

"We're a really young list and we're trying to improve our giving and receiving of feedback, particularly those tougher conversations around missed opportunities and room for improvements and on the weekend there were plenty of those," star midfielder Andy Brayshaw said on Wednesday.

Caleb Serong and Luke Ryan walk from the field after being defeated in the R17 match between Fremantle and Carlton at Optus Stadium on July 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"We had a really honest meeting yesterday where we were giving each other feedback on areas that we think we could improve and for a lot of these younger guys it's probably the first time they've experienced that.

"It was great to see guys really coming out of their shell and not only giving feedback but also being really accepting of receiving it as well.

"I think that's a really big step forward for the group and the more we can continue to do that and hold ourselves to a high standard I think the better we'll be."