Senior AFL figure Travis Auld has been appointed as the new CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation

Travis Auld poses with the 2021 AFL Premiership Cup on August 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SENIOR AFL executive Travis Auld is headed to the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, where he has been appointed as CEO.

A member of the AFL executive team, Auld currently holds the position of executive general manager of finance, clubs and broadcast, a role which includes AFL and AFLW fixturing as well as the redevelopment of Marvel Stadium.

He will finish at the AFL on August 4 before taking the reins at the Australian Grand Prix Corporation on August 14.

Laura Kane (left) and Travis Auld speaks to the media during the AFLW S7 fixture launch on July 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Trav’s ability to navigate complex scenarios, complimented by his collaborative approach and work ethic has led to many great outcomes for the industry. Leading his broad portfolio at the AFL is not an easy role and he has done an extraordinary job. He leaves with the respect and admiration of our team at the AFL and all our key stakeholders,” AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said.

"Trav leaves our game having made a lasting impact, and I personally wish to thank him for his leadership, counsel and, importantly, his friendship as a long-standing member of our AFL Executive team."

Auld's departure leaves a vacancy at the AFL, with CEO-elect Andrew Dillon in the process of finalising the structure of the League's leadership team.