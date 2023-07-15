Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal during the round 18 clash between Carlton and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on July 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON has pulled out an electrifying performance to stun Port Adelaide and end its winning run at 13, with an 18.14 (122) to 10.12 (72) result at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

After taking a 10-point lead into the first break the Blues kicked five goals in a matter of minutes to take control of the match, and while the Power always threatened, they could do nothing to contain their energised opponents.

BLUES v POWER Full match coverage and stats

The Blues made a last-minute change with Jesse Motlop replacing Matthew Owies, the forced move looking like the act of a benevolent god when Motlop had four goals by early in the second quarter.

Unfortunately there were bigger injury concerns for Carlton with Harry McKay subbed out in the opening minutes of the game with a knee injury. He walked from the ground but the club will have a stressful wait to find out the extent of the damage.

Despite the loss of McKay the Blues had no trouble scoring. Motlop was everywhere early, Jack Silvagni also kicked four and Charlie Curnow demanded attention from the Power defenders throughout, finishing with three of his own.

There were positives for the Power: Xavier Duursma was strong on his return, Scott Lycett got through the game and young forward Ollie Lord was strong although he struggled with finishing in front of goal.

However, they will be hoping for a better overall performance when the face ladder leader Collingwood next week back home in Adelaide.

More to come

Everybody loves Jesse's goals

Carlton pulled an extremely late change, replacing Matthew Owies (calf tightness) with Jesse Motlop just minutes before the first siren. The Blues called it a 'like-for-like replacement', but they got better than they could have hoped for, with Motlop having a career-high four goals on the board less than five minutes into the second quarter. He quietened down from that point - not surprisingly as he hadn't done a proper pre-game warm-up - but it would be hard to see the exciting teenager anywhere other than back at Marvel Stadium next Saturday afternoon.

Should we have seen this coming?

The Power entered Saturday's clash on a 13-match winning streak, an undeniably impressive run of form, but was it as dominant as the baker's dozen suggests? Five of those victories were by seven points or less, and six times they trailed in the final term. Getting home in close contests and stirring comebacks are signs of a good team, but even the best know not every result can go their way. And, learning from Collingwood in 2022, Ken Hinkley might be happy to get the inevitable 'bad one' out of the way before September.

Big Blue's big blow

Despite Carlton's scoring blitz suggesting its forward line is in good shape, the club will be sweating on the assessment of Harry McKay's knee injury, sustained in a marking contest early in the first quarter. McKay has had his troubles this year but his three-goal, eight-mark outing against Fremantle last round was a dominant performance from a Coleman Medal winner getting his confidence back in spades. As dynamic as the Blues' forward line was against Port, they'll need big Harry back if they're to maintain momentum through the rest of the season.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Jack in the pack sneaks out the back with early pair Jack Silvagni slots back-to-back majors through a cool soccer and a superb contested mark

00:45 Big Blue blow after key forward subbed off with injury Carlton suffers a huge injury concern with Harry McKay taken out of the game after landing awkwardly on his leg

00:34 Butters needs only a second with ripping roost Zak Butters finds space in traffic and drills a brilliant goal from distance

00:50 Electric Motlop can't be stopped with insane triple treat Jesse Motlop drills three silky goals in no time in an outstanding second-term blitz

00:41 Charlie and JSOS get snap-happy as Blues fans roar Jack Silvagni bounces through his third before Charlie Curnow evades and curls a cracker

00:50 Newman joins the fun with slick running ripper Nic Newman finds space and finishes in style to seal the game for Carlton

CARLTON: 3.6 9.8 14.10 18.14 (122)

PORT ADELAIDE: 2.2 4.7 9.9 10.12 (72)

GOALS

Carlton: Silvagni 4, Motlop 4, C.Curnow 3, Cottrell 2, Cripps, Martin, Cuningham, Fogarty, Newman

Port Adelaide: Marshall 3, Rozee 2, Powell-Pepper, McEntee, Lord, Byrne-Jones, Butters

BEST

Carlton: Cripps, Newman, Silvagni, Acres, Docherty, De Koning

Port Adelaide: Houston, Rozee, Marshall, Drew, Wines

INJURIES

Carlton: McKay (knee)

Port Adelaide: Byrne-Jones (concussion)

LATE CHANGE

Jesse Motlop replaces Matthew Owies (calf) in the selected side.

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Paddy Dow (replaced Harry McKay in the first quarter)

Port Adelaide: Ryan Burton (replaced Darcy Byrne-Jones at half-time)