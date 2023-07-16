Zane Duursma celebrates a goal during the 2023 AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Western Australia and Vic Country at the WACA on June 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ZANE Duursma stamped himself on the final Under-18 Championships game for 2023, with the talented Vic Country prospect kicking four goals in a dominant display to steer his side to a 31-point win over Vic Metro.

In the closing match of the national carnival, Duursma was spectacular in attack, gathering 22 disposals and 10 marks to go with his haul of 4.2. Three of those goals came in a powerful third term for Vic Country, which booted seven goals to one to run away from their Metro opponents.

The Gippsland Power product and younger brother of Port Adelaide's Xavier showed his class inside-50 and marking capacity in the air to underline his status as a potential top-five pick in his team's 15.16 (106) to 11.9 (75) win at IKON Park.

It was Country's second win of their four-game championships, with likely No.1 pick Harley Reid producing a brilliant game through the midfield with 24 disposals, 11 clearances and four inside-50s, including several brilliant centre clearances in the third quarter.

It closed Reid's carnival on a strong note and showed his match-turning traits through the middle.

Harley Reid fends off a tackle during the U18 Boys' National Championships match between Vic Country and Vic Metro on June 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Wilson (23 disposals), Joel Freijah (16, 2.1), Tom Anastasopoulos (two goals) and George Stevens (17 disposals, seven tackles) were also busy for Country, while tall forward Archer Reid kicked 2.2 in his best game of the carnival.

Metro held the early ledger in the game until Country's third-term blitz, with forward Nick Watson kicking four goals in loss to be the leading goalkicker of the championships. Charlie Harrop also booted three goals and Nate Caddy two for Vic Metro, while Archie Roberts showed plenty of dash with 24 touches.

Bottom-aged pair Levi Ashcroft (26 disposals) and Jagga Smith (22) were among Metro's best again through the midfield, while ruckman Will Green had 12 disposals and 22 hitouts.

Levi Ashcroft during Vic Metro's game against Vic Country in the 2023 U18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

After winning the carnival for the first time this year, the Allies had further success on Sunday when their gun midfielder Ryley Sanders was named the Larke Medallist for 2023 as the best player in the carnival.

The Tasmanian ball-getter averaged 35 disposals throughout the Allies' four wins and has solidified himself as a top-10 talent at this year's draft.

VIC COUNTRY 1.3 5.8 12.9 15.16 (106)

VIC METRO 3.2 6.4 7.5 11.9 (75)

Goals

Vic Country: Duursma 4, Anastasopoulos 2, Freijah 2, Grant 2, A.Reid 2, Lual, O'Sullivan, Smartt

Vic Metro: Watson 4, Harrop 3, Caddy 2, Smith, Taha