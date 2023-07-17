George Wardlaw is set to miss multiple games in a blow for the Kangaroos

George Wardlaw and Luke Davies-Uniacke pictured after North Melbourne's clash against Hawthorn in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne's 48-point loss to Hawthorn on Sunday has also come at a cost on the injury front with young gun George Wardlaw and forward Cam Zurhaar to spend time on the sidelines following a day of carnage at Marvel Stadium.

Wardlaw was substituted out of the game before half-time due to hamstring tightness, but scans on Monday have revealed a strain to his right hamstring.

The 2022 No.4 pick is expected to miss multiple games at this stage with the Kangaroos' high performance department to finalise a timeline in the coming days.

Wardlaw endured a challenging draft year, straining his hamstring a few times before following a modified pre-season program across his first summer at Arden Street.

The 19-year-old completed a slow build at VFL level before he was unleashed in round 10 and he has dazzled in the AFL, much to the delight of North Melbourne supporters.

Zurhaar exited Sunday's game before the main break after a tackle and has sustained a syndesmosis injury.

The 25-year-old has escaped surgery but is in a moonboot and will have his 100th game delayed.

With six games to play in the home and away season, Zurhaar may run out of time to play again before North Melbourne's campaign ends, but a timeline around his return date will become clearer soon.

Callum Coleman-Jones has entered concussion protocols after a late knock against the Hawks and won't face St Kilda on Sunday.

The former Richmond forward-ruckman suffered a concussion in late April.

Jackson Archer has been cleared of a hamstring strain after reporting tightness following the game.