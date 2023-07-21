Follow all the action from Friday night's blockbuster between Essendon and the Western Bulldogs

ESSENDON and the Western Bulldogs meet in a monster Friday night clash that is set to go a long way to deciding who will play finals in 2023.

The Bombers and Bulldogs enter round 19 with 9-8 records, sitting just inside the top eight, making this a huge encounter at Marvel Stadium.

While Essendon has lost three of its past four, the Bulldogs have dropped five of their past seven games as both cling onto finals positions, with the loser set to finish the round outside the eight.

The Bulldogs suffered a two-point loss to Sydney last week, while the Bombers are coming off a disappointing defeat to Geelong.

Bombers coach Brad Scott has dropped Sam Weideman and Jye Menzie and brought in Nik Cox for his first game of the season alongside Andrew Phillips, while the Dogs have regained Bailey Smith and Josh Bruce among four inclusions.

There are no late changes to either side, with Nick Hind and Bailey Williams the subs.

Essendon v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Nick Hind

Western Bulldogs: Bailey Williams