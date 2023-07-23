Brodie Grundy looks on before Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE coach Simon Goodwin says he was "really encouraged" by Brodie Grundy's official return to the VFL on Saturday as he continues to weigh up his side's best mix.

The Demons solidified their top-four spot with Sunday's four-point win over Adelaide as off-season recruit Grundy was absent for the second straight game, having been omitted to work on his forward-half craft with Casey in the VFL.

DEMONS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

In Grundy's absence with forward Jacob Van Rooyen returning to the side, Melbourne has produced its two biggest scores since beating Hawthorn on May 13, with 14.13 (97) against the Crows and 16.9 (105) last week against Brisbane.

OPINION
Nine things we learned: This is the Bulldog you must stop

In both games, lead ruck Max Gawn has had a significant impact, adding two goals and 38 hitouts on Sunday after a season-high 29 disposals against the Lions.

Grundy played an unofficial reserves game last weekend following his omission before featuring in Saturday's 42-point VFL win over Coburg, having 12 disposals, four marks and kicking 1.3 in a primarily forward role.

"We'll continue to assess that," Goodwin said when asked about his AFL side's forward set-up with Van Rooyen booting one goal against the Crows, while Ben Brown struggled for impact with five disposals, no goals and only two score involvements.

04:46

Full post-match, R19: Demons

Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 19's match against Adelaide

"We were really encouraged by what Brodie did at VFL yesterday. The patterns he was running, his impact in the game, I think he had four shots at goal. Just the exposure at VFL level, you could see he's starting to get some grasp on that forward half of the ground.

"We've started to hit the scoreboard a little bit better the last few weeks but we're not the finished product … we're still very open minded about what it looks like."

On Grundy, Goodwin added: "As I've said all along, we're not trying to turn him into a forward. We want him to have impact when he's forward, but also share those ruck duties.

"It's a very long season AFL footy and it's a very big load to carry for one person in the ruck. At times, we're going to need both of them up and going."

01:08

VFL Showreel, R18: Brodie Grundy highlights

Enjoy Brodie Grundy's standout VFL performance for the Demons

Goodwin hailed his side's resilience, particularly in the final term after Adelaide hit back from a 24-point three-quarter time deficit to square the game.

"I loved the way we responded," he said. "We were under enormous pressure. We've worked incredibly hard to have a group of players who are able to withstand those momentum shifts and then respond. Once again our players did it which was fantastic."

The Dees coach offered specific praise to Jack Viney (27 disposals with five centre clearances) and Kysaiah Pickett, who had 20 disposals, four tackles, two goals and a game-high 11 score involvements.

"It's a credit to 'Koz', he's worked really hard on his game in the last six to eight weeks," he said. "He's spent a little more time through the middle of the ground. He's having a huge impact forward of centre again. One thing that's never wavered with 'Kozzy' is his ability to put forward pressure on."

08:47

Highlights: Melbourne v Adelaide

The Demons and Crows clash in round 19

Goodwin added that Clayton Oliver was still "potentially two, three weeks away best case scenario" in his bid to return from a hamstring injury which he originally sustained in round 10.

Meanwhile, Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said Izak Rankine, who had three goals and 20 touches, will miss next week's Showdown against rival Port Adelaide after leaving the game late with a left hamstring injury, joining the suspended Josh Rachele on the sidelines for the must-win game.

"He's had a hammy before and talking through it, it's similar," Nicks said. "He missed a couple last time, so fingers crossed that's not a major hammy or tendon. I'd say we'll probably lose him for a few weeks."

06:56

Full post-match, R19: Crows

Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 19's match against Melbourne

The result dents the Crows' fading hopes of making the top eight, slumping to 13th with an 8-10 record ahead of the Showdown against the second-placed Power.

"We're still fighting, we're still playing in relevant games, we're confident we can still win every game we go into," Nicks said.

"We've got five to go, that gets us what we're after. That's a pretty big ask, we go into a Showdown next week against a top-two side but that's what we're about. We're about taking on the game and making sure we're in the fight every week."

Nicks was "not sure" on onballer Rory Laird's availability to return for the Showdown, having missed Sunday's game with a shoulder knock, while he hailed debutant Luke Nankervis (16 disposals and six marks) along with veteran Matt Crouch (22 disposals) in his first game in the 22 since round 17 last year.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:41

    Gawn unleashes trademark monster kick to open show

    Max Gawn produces the game's first goal with this lethal bomb from distance

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Rankine never gives up in typically stunning finish

    Izak Rankine shows his sublime class with this mesmerising goal

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Melksham picks up where he left off with fast double

    Last week's hero Jake Melksham continues the momentum for the Demons with a pair of gems in quick succession

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Izak's soccer hack brings Crows right back

    Adelaide continues to mount a comeback with this clever Izak Rankine goal

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Kysaiah on fire in electrifying move and finish

    Melbourne takes control of the contest once again after Kysaiah Pickett lights up the MCG with this goal

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Keays unlocks opening with consecutive snaps

    Ben Keays remarkably gets the Crows back within one goal with two majors in short time

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Super-sub Smith makes immediate impact

    Joel Smith produces a timely goal for the Demons before setting one up moments later

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Crows cruel blow as gun recruit hurts hammy

    Adelaide suffers a big injury concern with Izak Rankine clutching at his hamstring after this kick

    AFL
  • 03:43

    Last two mins: Dees hold on as Crows' charge falls short

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Melbourne and Adelaide in round 19, 2023

    AFL
  • 06:56

    Full post-match, R19: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 19's match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 08:47

    Highlights: Melbourne v Adelaide

    The Demons and Crows clash in round 19

    AFL
  • 04:46

    Full post-match, R19: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 19's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 14:21

    Mini-Match: Melbourne v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Crows clash in round 19

    AFL