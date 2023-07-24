The Power will take case to the Tribunal in an effort to clear small forward

Willie Rioli during Port Adelaide's match against Gold Coast in R17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has opted to challenge dynamic forward Willie Rioli's two-game suspension for striking Collingwood defender Nathan Murphy.

The Power will front the tribunal this week in a bid to have Rioli cleared for Saturday night's crucial Showdown against Adelaide.

Rioli's contact on Murphy, who went to ground in the incident, was graded by the Match Review Officer as intentional high contact with medium impact.

Port coach Ken Hinkley believed Rioli's actions did not warrant a suspension.

Learn More 00:51

"Nothing in it, surely. I looked at it," Hinkley said on Saturday night.

"I always say (match review) will take care of it and if it needs to be looked at they will.

"But … I’ve seen a lot worse."

It comes after Rioli was sent racist messages online following the thrilling two-point loss against the Magpies at Adelaide Oval.

The AFL is investigating the messages, while Port and the Magpies came out strongly to condemn the abuse on Sunday.

Meanwhile, West Coast forward Sam Petrevski-Seton became the latest player to be penalised under the league's crackdown on dangerous tackles.

Learn More 00:38

He faces a two-game suspension for his sling tackle of Carlton's Alex Cincotta on Saturday at Marvel Stadium.

Cincotta had to leave the field after the incident but returned and played out the game.

Petrevski-Seton was also banned for one game earlier this season for a dangerous tackle, also on Cincotta.

Hawthorn ruckman Ned Reeves was banned for one game after his tackle on Richmond's Ivan Soldo.