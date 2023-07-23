Who is in the mix for September action? Check out your club's finish to the season

Zach Merrett after Essendon's loss to the Western Bulldogs in R19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FIVE ROUNDS rounds to play, eight finals spots available, 14 teams left in the race. Not everyone's going to be happy. Welcome back to The Run Home.

Essendon's loss to the Western Bulldogs on Friday night has proven costly, with the Bombers dropping to 11th spot with a game against Sydney, who sit just just two points behind, next weekend.

Back-to-back losses from Port Adelaide has seen the race for the top two heat up, with Brisbane now just four points behind as both clubs chase a home qualifying final.

Fremantle can technically still make the eight but now sit 10 points outside the finals positions, so have been removed from The Run Home for 2023.

Who's in the box seat, and who's facing an uphill battle to finish inside the eight? Check out your club's finish to the season below.

Fremantle, Hawthorn, North Melbourne and West Coast have not been considered.

1. Collingwood

64 points (16 wins, two losses), 136.5 per cent

Two wins clear of second and three games in front of third, a home qualifying final looks all but secure for the Magpies. They do have some tricky games to come, however, starting with the resurgent Blues on Friday night before clashes with Geelong, Brisbane and then Essendon, with the latter potentially playing for finals on the last weekend of the home-and-away season. It would take a serious decline in form for the Pies miss out on finishing top from here. - Martin Smith

The run home

R20: Carlton @ MCG

R21: Hawthorn @ MCG

R22: Geelong @ MCG

R23: Brisbane @ Marvel Stadium

R24: Essendon @ MCG

14:26 Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Power and Magpies clash in round 19

2. Port Adelaide

56 points (14 wins, four losses), 113.7 per cent

A heartbreaking loss to Collingwood, and a second defeat in a row, may have huge ramifications for Port Adelaide, with Brisbane now just one game behind in third spot. Both clubs have such a huge home advantage that a home qualifying final could well be the difference between reaching the Grand Final and not. The Power can't afford many more slip ups if they want to keep the Lions at bay, and it doesn't get much easier with the Showdown next week and a trip to Geelong a week later. But the good news for the Power is they still have their fate in their own hands, and the Lions still have Collingwood to come on the run home. - Martin Smith

The run home

R20: Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R21: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

R22: Greater Western Sydney @ Adelaide Oval

R23: Fremantle @ Optus Stadium

R24: Richmond @ Adelaide Oval

3. Brisbane

52 points (13 wins, five losses), 130 per cent

The Lions' top two dreams are still alive following their win over Geelong on Saturday. Still a game behind Port Adelaide, although with a superior percentage, Brisbane has little margin for error, although its draw looks favourable. They have two tricky away matches in the next fortnight against the Suns and Dockers that they simply have to take care of, but the real season-defining contest looks like the round 23 blockbuster against Collingwood at Marvel Stadium. - Michael Whiting

The run home

R20: Gold Coast @ Heritage Bank Stadium

R21: Fremantle @ Optus Stadium

R22: Adelaide @ Gabba

R23: Collingwood @ Marvel Stadium

R24: St Kilda @ Gabba

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:54 Danger and Zorko left bloodied after sickening head clash Patrick Dangerfield and Dayne Zorko both feel the effects of this nasty collision

00:42 McCarthy celebrates with fan after dazzling snap Lincoln McCarthy gets the Lions faithful roaring after the quarter-time siren with this stellar finish from the boundary

00:47 Skipper unleashes ripper as Cats finally find answer Patrick Dangerfield earns Geelong its much-anticipated first goal with this powerful kick in the second term

00:50 Happy Hippy after rocket on the burst Eric Hipwood celebrates a stunning shot on the run as the Lions take command of the contest

00:51 Geelong guns chime in to provide pulse Cats stars Jeremy Cameron and Patrick Dangerfield try to create some much-needed momentum with these two cracking shots

00:59 Oliver's twist turns into major as comeback looms Geelong continues to put the pressure on the Lions with this clever Oliver Henry finish

01:32 Lions horror blow as Ashcroft hurts knee Brisbane suffers a massive injury concern with young gun Will Ashcroft leaving the field after clutching at his knee in this contest

08:13 Highlights: Brisbane v Geelong The Lions and Cats clash in round 19

08:42 Full post-match, R19: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round 19's match against Brisbane

08:43 Full post-match, R19: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 19's match against Geelong

13:24 Mini-Match: Brisbane v Geelong Extended highlights of the Lions and Cats clash in round 19

4. Melbourne

48 points (12 wins, six losses), 123.7 per cent

The Demons have put together three straight wins to boost their top-four aspirations and do not face a side currently in the top eight in their remaining five fixtures. With that in mind, pushing into the top two isn't out of question for Simon Goodwin's side, who are 8-1 at the MCG this season, where they play another three home-and-away games. The first among that is next week's clash with 10th-placed Richmond, who have their own finals agenda, along with ninth-placed Carlton in round 22, which appear their toughest remaining games along with their final round trip to 12th-placed Sydney.

The run home

R20: Richmond @ MCG

R21: North Melbourne @ Blundstone Arena

R22: Carlton @ MCG

R23: Hawthorn @ MCG

R24: Sydney @ SCG

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:41 Gawn unleashes trademark monster kick to open show Max Gawn produces the game's first goal with this lethal bomb from distance

00:38 Rankine never gives up in typically stunning finish Izak Rankine shows his sublime class with this mesmerising goal

00:41 Melksham picks up where he left off with fast double Last week's hero Jake Melksham continues the momentum for the Demons with a pair of gems in quick succession

00:43 Izak's soccer hack brings Crows right back Adelaide continues to mount a comeback with this clever Izak Rankine goal

00:36 Kysaiah on fire in electrifying move and finish Melbourne takes control of the contest once again after Kysaiah Pickett lights up the MCG with this goal

00:45 Keays unlocks opening with consecutive snaps Ben Keays remarkably gets the Crows back within one goal with two majors in short time

00:46 Super-sub Smith makes immediate impact Joel Smith produces a timely goal for the Demons before setting one up moments later

00:51 Crows cruel blow as gun recruit hurts hammy Adelaide suffers a big injury concern with Izak Rankine clutching at his hamstring after this kick

03:43 Last two mins: Dees hold on as Crows' charge falls short Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Melbourne and Adelaide in round 19, 2023

06:56 Full post-match, R19: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 19's match against Melbourne

08:47 Highlights: Melbourne v Adelaide The Demons and Crows clash in round 19

04:46 Full post-match, R19: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 19's match against Adelaide

14:21 Mini-Match: Melbourne v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Demons and Crows clash in round 19

5. Western Bulldogs

40 points (10 wins, eight losses), 106.4 per cent

A big win over Essendon on Friday night has entrenched the Bulldogs in the top eight, but they are still among a squeeze for spots between fifth and eighth. They must now take on two teams – GWS and Richmond – who are fighting for a similar place on the ladder and two wins would all but ensure a finals berth. Both games will be at home for the Dogs, albeit one in Ballarat, and they will leave the state just once more for the home and away season, to face the Hawks in Tasmania. Their fate is in their own hands. - Gemma Bastiani

The run home

R20: Greater Western Sydney @ Mars Stadium

R21: Richmond @ Marvel Stadium

R22: Hawthorn @ University of Tasmania Stadium

R23: West Coast @ Marvel Stadium

R24: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Bombers kick fastest first goal of 2023 Peter Wright finds some space and nails the first goal shortly after the opening bounce

00:39 Ugle-Hagan catches all by surprise in wild mark Jamarra Ugle-Hagan gets on the scoreboard after the footy falls in his lap following this leap

00:32 Bont punishes sloppy Dons with typically brilliant finish Marcus Bontempelli makes the Bombers pay for fumbling the footy with this textbook snap

00:45 Baz catches Caldwell cold with crunching tackle Bailey Smith lays a ferocious tackle on Bombers midfielder Jye Caldwell

00:33 Bontempelli does it again with candy-selling special Marcus Bontempelli continues to light up Marvel with this outrageous move and finish

00:37 Merrett's mega efforts earn all the praise Essendon skipper Zach Merrett impresses with some relentless pressure

00:42 Bomber blow as gun defender limps off Essendon suffers a worrying injury concern with Jordan Ridley leaving the field after getting hurt in this kicking action

00:33 Treloar's tantalising curler provides the icing Adam Treloar puts the result beyond doubt with this fantastic snap

08:40 Highlights: Essendon v Western Bulldogs The Bombers and Bulldogs clash in round 19

01:49 Bont stars once again in captain's clinic Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli produces another eye-catching performance with 29 disposals and two goals

11:30 Full post-match, R19: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 19's match against Essendon

08:35 Full post-match, R19: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round 19's match against Western Bulldogs

13:22 Mini-Match: Essendon v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Bombers and Bulldogs clash in round 19

6. St Kilda

40 points (10 wins, eight losses), 104.7 per cent

St Kilda's narrow win over North Melbourne arrested its slide of recent weeks, but the Saints have only had two victories since early June and those were against the woefully performing Roos and Eagles. Next week is 16th-placed Hawthorn and Ross Lyon will be keen to bank another win because it all gets harder from there. St Kilda needs to win three of its last four to be certain of a finals berth, but it's unlikely they'll be starting favourites in any of those games. – Howard Kimber

The run home

R20: Hawthorn @ Marvel Stadium

R21: Carlton @ Marvel Stadium

R22: Richmond @ Marvel Stadium

R23: Geelong @ Marvel Stadium

R24: Brisbane @ Gabba

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Key Saint subbed after brutal bump Brad Hill is sent to hospital for scans on his chest after a strong bump from Aidan Corr

00:33 Ford and the Roos surge out the back and go whack Eddie Ford nails his first after North Melbourne bursts from the spillage

00:48 Thomas curls a gem after Eddie's electric play Tarryn Thomas slots a terrific snap in traffic after Eddie Ford's brilliant baulk

00:32 Higgins pounces on his Tucker to bring Saints alive Jack Higgins applies a fierce tackle on Darcy Tucker and finishes in style

00:42 Thomas turns up the volume with electric running ripper Tarryn Thomas drills a cracking goal on the run from a scintillating North Melbourne rebound

00:42 Caminiti unleashes magnificent monster as Saints storm ahead Anthony Caminiti sticks a brilliant contested mark and drills a spectacular bomb

00:51 Heroic Higgins wins it with insane soccer finish Jack Higgins nails the match-winning goal with an incredible clever major in the dying moments

10:24 Full post-match, R19: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 19's match against North Melbourne

10:51 Full post-match, R19: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 19's match against St Kilda

08:03 Highlights: St Kilda v North Melbourne The Saints and Kangaroos clash in round 19

13:59 Mini-Match: St Kilda v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Saints and Kangaroos clash in round 19

7. Greater Western Sydney

40 points (10 wins, eight losses), 102.2 per cent

The Giants end round 19 in the top eight for the first time since round one but face several fellow finals aspirants in the coming weeks. Matches against Essendon, Carlton and Sydney are effectively eight-point games and will have a huge say in whether the Giants feature in September. A date with top-four Port Adelaide is also on the horizon, and next week’s clash against the fifth-placed Western Bulldogs presents an excellent opportunity for the Giants to solidify their standing. – Sophie Welsh

The run home

R20: Western Bulldogs @ Mars Stadium

R21: Sydney @ Giants Stadium

R22: Port Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R23: Essendon @ Giants Stadium

R24: Carlton @ Marvel Stadium

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:51 Oea flashes past in a second for mesmerising major Hewago Paul Oea collects the hot footy and breaks through traffic to deliver this exciting finish

00:37 Hollands' quick snap saves the day Elijah Hollands mops up the footy after the failed goal attempt and uses his boot to encourage the ball through the big sticks

00:30 Undercover Lloyd slips behind contest to deliver gem The Giants are red-hot early in the second as Daniel Lloyd mops up the spill and produces this goal

00:48 Giants celebrate Angwin's first career goal Ryan Angwin reads the spill beautifully and is rewarded with this cracking major

00:46 Greene puts superstar talent to work in thrilling beauty Toby Greene runs his defender through a spin cycle before claiming this brilliant goal

00:33 Bedford's snappy buzzer beater piles on more pain Toby Bedford throws the footy onto his boot with seconds remaining in the third term to produce this major

00:48 Coniglio punishes Suns' defence with stellar major Stephen Coniglio collects the footy and rushes goalward with no defender in sight to claim another for the Giants

00:46 Hollands cashes in dazzling consolation major Elijah Hollands gives Suns fans a moment to celebrate with this wonderful snap goal

10:00 Full post-match, R19: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round 19's match against Gold Coast

07:05 Full post-match, R19: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 19's match against GWS

08:22 Highlights: GWS v Gold Coast The Giants and Suns clash in round 19

01:14 Taylor impresses with strong defensive effort in Giants victory Sam Taylor was a brick wall in defence with a string of marvelous intercept marks

13:17 Mini-Match: GWS v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Giants and Suns clash in round 19

8. Geelong

38 points (nine wins, eight losses, one draw), 121 per cent

Saturday's loss to Brisbane is far from fatal, but it puts the Cats in a tricky spot. Their top four chances are almost gone, so the main aim for Chris Scott's men is to hit September full of running. Geelong, and the rest of the competition, are about to learn how serious the reigning premiers are in 2023, with back-to-back matches against Port Adelaide and Collingwood following a visit from Fremantle. No more trips outside Victoria for the final five rounds can only be a good thing. - Michael Whiting

The run home

R20: Fremantle @ GMHBA Stadium

R21: Port Adelaide @ GMHBA Stadium

R22: Collingwood @ MCG

R23: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

R24: Western Bulldogs @ GMHBA Stadium

9. Carlton

38 points (nine wins, eight losses, one draw), 116.1 per cent

The reinvigorated Blues are back. Their comprehensive win over West Coast gave them an important percentage boost, which could prove valuable at season's end given three other clubs near them - Geelong, Richmond and Sydney - have also had a draw this season. On a five-game winning streak, Carlton's hot form will be tested in a big way next weekend against ladder-leading Collingwood. The Blues' final month is relatively kind with winnable games against St Kilda, Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney and a match-up with top-four side Melbourne looming. In the Blues' favour is the fact they play all but one game in Melbourne on the run home. – Alison O’Connor

The run home

R20: Collingwood @ MCG

R21: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

R22: Melbourne @ MCG

R23: Gold Coast @ Heritage Bank Stadium

R24: Greater Western Sydney @ Marvel Stadium

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Red-hot Curnow conjures two early gems in super start Carlton quickly takes control of the game as Charlie Curnow slots back-to-back goals

00:33 Crafty Silvagni does it all in electrifying play Jack Silvagni wins the footy from the ruck contest and avoids traffic to deliver this cracking major

00:33 Eagles fans celebrate Long-awaited major Noah Long finds the answer to West Coast's struggling start with this crafty goal

00:41 Walsh continues Blues' dominance with 50m beauty The Carlton party continues as Sam Walsh sets sail from beyond the arc in this superb finish

00:42 The Curnow parade continues as Ed finds big sticks Ed Curnow joins his brother on the scoring list with this major

00:42 Maric shines with crucial Eagles major Ryan Maric provides West Coast a much-needed highlight with this terrific snap

00:38 Petrevski-Seton in hot water with dangerous tackle Sam Petrevski-Seton is placed on report after this tackle on Alex Cincotta

05:39 Full post-match, R19: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round 19's match against Carlton

08:43 Full post-match, R19: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round 19's match against West Coast

08:15 Highlights: Carlton v West Coast The Blues and Eagles clash in round 19

03:15 Curnow's career-best 10 steals the show at Marvel Charlie Curnow produces his best haul of 10 goals in Carlton's massive 71-point victory

13:14 Mini-Match: Carlton v West Coast Extended highlights of the Blues and Eagles clash in round 19

10. Richmond

38 points (nine wins, eight losses, one draw), 99.9 per cent

The Tigers kept their top-eight hopes alive with another close win, this time over Hawthorn after their final-minute victory over Sydney two weeks ago. They finish the round just outside the eight on percentage but a much sterner test awaits next week against Melbourne. The Tigers will have to beat at least one of the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda (and the Marvel Stadium hoodoo) to help fight their way through the log-jam ranging from fifth to 12th – Sarah Black

The run home

R20: Melbourne @ MCG

R21: Western Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium

R22: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

R23: North Melbourne @ MCG

R24: Port Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:57 Leaping Lewis feeds Wingard for easy opener Mitch Lewis reels in a super mark before selflessly dishing the footy to Chad Wingard for the first goal

00:46 Maginness master toe-poke finishes lightning transition Hawthorn's Finn Maginness gets out the back of the Richmond defence to kick this stunning soccer goal

00:21 Is big Hawk in hot water for this dangerous tackle? Hawthorn's Ned Reeves could find himself in MRO trouble after this tackling action on Ivan Soldo

00:29 Wingard's ridiculous Messi-like GOTY contender Hawthorn's Chad Wingard somehow lands this amazing soccer goal while being tackled

01:04 Taranto bemused by his own work in long bomb goal Richmond's Tim Taranto provides a funny reaction after he surprises himself nailing this long-range major

00:43 Breust masterful major extends Hawks' lead Hawthorn veteran Luke Breust displays his brilliance with this quick dribble goal

00:59 Tigers debutant sparks side to life with two magic plays Richmond mid-season recruit Matthew Coulthard is activated as sub and immediately impacts with a pair of goal assists

00:56 Heroic Baker snapping goal snatches epic victory Richmond's Liam Baker produces a stunning goal with a minute left in the game to steal the game for the Tigers

05:15 Full post-match, R19: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round 19's match against Hawthorn

04:09 Last two mins: Baker cooks up match-winning goal in Tigers fightback The thrilling final moments between Richmond and Hawthorn in round 19

06:43 Full post-match, R19: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 19's match against Richmond

08:34 Highlights: Richmond v Hawthorn The Tigers and Hawks clash in round 19

14:53 Mini-Match: Richmond v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Tigers and Hawks clash in round 19

11. Essendon

36 points (nine wins, nine losses), 98.4 per cent

Friday night's 41-point loss to the Western Bulldogs has put a significant dent in the finals hopes of Essendon, which has now won just one of its past five games. While the Bombers still have likely wins against West Coast and North Melbourne on the horizon, it's not all smooth sailing. They'll need to post at least two wins from their other three against an improving Sydney, in-form GWS and top-of-the-table Collingwood. And now it's looking like they'll need to do it without important defender Jordan Ridley, making everything that bit more difficult. - Gemma Bastiani

The run home

R20: Sydney @ Marvel Stadium

R21: West Coast @ Marvel Stadium

R22: North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium

R23: Greater Western Sydney @ Giants Stadium

R24: Collingwood @ MCG

12. Sydney

34 points (eight wins, nine losses, one draw), 111.8 per cent

The Swans' past fortnight, which has included wins against the Western Bulldogs and now Fremantle, has put them back in the thick of a finals scrap. Cut-throat games are now a weekly occurrence, but looming clashes against Essendon, Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast are all winnable. The form of champion forward Lance Franklin and senior midfielder Luke Parker is the key, and there is upside in a banged up Callum Mills, who refreshed himself on the wing against the Dockers. The Swans have shown they are capable of getting on sustained runs and can't be discounted just yet. - Nathan Schmook

The run home

R20: Essendon @ Marvel Stadium

R21: Greater Western Sydney @ Giants Stadium

R22: Gold Coast @ SCG

R23: Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R24: Melbourne @ SCG

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:43 Heeney hits it sweetly for Swans' first Isaac Heeney gets Sydney on the board with a clever goal from long range

00:36 Brilliant roving McDonald snags a ripper Logan McDonald shows his skill with a clever finish on the run

00:54 Brayshaw capitalises on costly turnover Andrew Brayshaw makes sure of it after a sloppy skill error from Sydney

00:51 Amiss goes aerial in huge MOTY contender Jye Amiss shows off his leaping ability before finishing truly in front of goal

00:47 Freo faithful erupt following Walters wizardry Michael Walters produces a sensational finish to give Fremantle fans hope

00:51 McDonald makes Fremantle pay for goalline error Logan McDonald gives the Swans some breathing room with an important goal in the final quarter

07:00 Full post-match, R19: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round 19's match against Fremantle

01:54 Buddy winds back the clock in vintage performance Lance Franklin snagged three brilliant goals as the Swans ran away with an important win

09:11 Full post-match, R19: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 19's match against Sydney

08:09 Highlights: Fremantle v Sydney The Dockers and Swans clash in round 19

14:57 Mini-Match: Fremantle v Sydney Extended highlights of the Dockers and Swans clash in round 19

13. Adelaide

32 points (eight wins, 10 losses), 113.5 per cent

Adelaide's finals hopes are looking slim, sitting a win-and-a-half outside the top eight, meaning they'll likely need to go close to winning all five of their remaining games to make it. That five-game span starts with a Showdown with second-placed rivals Port Adelaide, who may be vulnerable having lost two in a row, while the Crows did beat them earlier in the year. If the Crows can win that, there's hope with home games against Gold Coast and Sydney and a trip to bottom club West Coast still to come. But the Crows also still have to make the trip to the Gabba to face Brisbane, who are unbeaten at that venue this season.

The run home

R20: Port Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R21: Gold Coast @ Adelaide Oval

R22: Brisbane @ Gabba

R23: Sydney @ Adelaide Oval

R24: West Coast @ Optus Stadium