Jack Higgins celebrates a goal during the round 19 clash between St Kilda and North Melbourne on July 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

A WAYWARD St Kilda managed to straighten up in a final-quarter comeback to snatch victory from North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The 9.15 (69) to 9.7 (61) result has kept the Saints in the top eight and well in the race for finals, although Ross Lyon knows his side will have to improve if it is a chance to feature in September.

St Kilda came out of the gate faster than North with the first two goals of the game, but was overtaken midway through the second term and trailed by 16 points at the final change.

However, with so much on the line the Saints lifted in the fourth quarter with goals to Rohan Marshall and Cooper Sharman followed by a long set shot from skipper Jack Steele to take the lead.

When Anthony Caminiti slotted the next it looked like the momentum was all going St Kilda's way but an answer from veteran Jack Ziebell, the Roos' sub, brought it back to a one-point ball game.

It all came down to a Jack Higgins dribbler inside the last two minutes to stretch the lead to nine points, proving a save margin.

No Hill, yet the climb may have just got steeper

St Kilda will be sweating on the extent of Bradley Hill's injury after the wingman headed to hospital as a result of a collision with Aidan Corr on Sunday. Finals have been fading faster than a politician's promise but Sunday's win keeps the door open, and if September is going to be back on the Saints' calendar they'll need their list at it's strongest.

The hardest of losses

Since Alastair Clarkson stepped aside North Melbourne has experienced heartbreaking losses and mind-numbing maulings, but the one match Brett Ratten would have really wanted to win was this one against the club that sacked him unceremoniously last year. There's no way 'Ratts' would have taken the result for granted when his new side led by 16 points at the final turn, but there's also no doubt he could have tasted his first Roos win like a hot dinner in the middle of an icy winter. Unfortunately for Ratten it didn't happen, and revenge unachieved was a dish served cold.

Brett Ratten during the round 19 clash between St Kilda and North Melbourne on July 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Key Saint subbed after brutal bump Brad Hill is sent to hospital for scans on his chest after a strong bump from Aidan Corr

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.3 3.7 4.12 9.15 (69)

ST KILDA 2.0 6.1 8.4 9.7 (61)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Thomas 3, Larkey 3, Xerri, Ford, Ziebell

St Kilda: Owens 2, Higgins 2, Marshall, Sharman, Sinclair, Caminiti, Steele



BEST

North Melbourne: McKay, Davies-Uniacke, Sheezel, Thomas, Phillips, Tucker

St Kilda: Steele, Sinclair, Marshall, Windhager, Wilkie, Higgins



INJURIES

North Melbourne: TBC

St Kilda: Hill (chest)

LATE CHANGE

North Melbourne: Howe replaced Lazarro in selected side

Substitutes

North Melbourne: Jack Ziebell (replaced Liam Shiels at three-quarter time)

St Kilda: Jack Billings (replaced Bradley Hill in the first quarter)

Crowd: 18,279 at Marvel Stadium